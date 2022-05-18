Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Another Hint of Old Trafford Stay as He Joins Exclusive Gym in Manchester
© AP Photo / Joao MatosPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Qatar at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo may have scored 24 goals for Man United, including 18 in the Premier League but he couldn't prevent the Red Devils from having a disastrous season. A section of the pundits even called him "part of the problem" at the club. That's why CR7 was rumoured to be moving out of England. However, recent indications are stating otherwise.
Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped another hint of extending his stay at Old Trafford after he joined an exclusive $320-a-month gym in Knutsford, close to his rented home in the Cheshire locality of Manchester, a major city in the northwest of England.
According to the British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been snapped training at the Cpase health club throughout this week. The elite facility is located in an upscale area of the city and is often frequented by Premier League stars from the vicinity.
The 37-year-old is a known fitness freak and reportedly spending a lot of time at the health club because he wants to remain in the best possible shape ahead of incoming manager Erik ten Hag's arrival in the United Kingdom.
Besides having regular sessions there, Ronaldo has also been working out at United's training centre in Carrington and his gym at his luxurious pad in Chesire, owned by ex-United forward Andy Cole.
Ronaldo's United future has been under intense scrutiny of late after the English giants extended their trophy-less streak to a fifth year, having last won a title in the form of the Europa League in 2017.
If this wasn't bad enough, Ralf Rangnick's men even failed to secure qualification for next season's Champions League as they were unable to accomplish a top-four finish in the Premier League, which is essential to compete in Europe's elite club competition.
Ronaldo's United contract runs through June 2023, and the talismanic striker has an option of prolonging his association to another 12 months.
Last week, United's newly appointed manager Ten Hag broke his silence over Ronaldo's future at the club, confirming he wanted him to remain with the Red Devils.
"Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he's already shown and I think he's still very ambitious. Of course, I would like to keep him. He's been very important to Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics," the Dutch manager told the Netherlands-based media outlet De Telegraaf.
