Dow Closes 1,160 Points Down in Biggest Fall Since 2020
US stocks closed on Wednesday with their biggest loss in nearly two years. The crash comes amid fears the US economy could "overheat" this summer.
2022-05-18T20:04+0000
2022-05-18T20:04+0000
2022-05-18T20:20+0000
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed on Wednesday after losing 1,164.52 points, a 3.57% loss that took it to 31,490.07. The S&P 500 also fell dramatically, losing 165.17 points to close at 3,923.68 - a 4.04% loss. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily influenced by the information technology sector, suffered the worst loss of all: it lost 4.73% of its value, dropping 566.37 points to finish at 11,418.15.According to CNBC, the massive selloffs were triggered by twin reports from retail giants Target and Walmart, both which reported on Wednesday that their sales had suffered in the first quarter - a likely consequence of rising inflation. Target stocks lost 27% of their value on Wednesday and Walmart stocks 11%, while other retailers were similarly affected, such as Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's and Lowe's.Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve took more drastic action to curb the depreciating value of the US dollar, introducing its largest interest rate increase in 22 years and signaling that several more increases were on the way.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Dow Closes 1,160 Points Down in Biggest Fall Since 2020
20:04 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 20:20 GMT 18.05.2022)
US stocks closed on Wednesday with their biggest loss in nearly two years. The crash comes amid fears the US economy could "overheat" this summer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed on Wednesday after losing 1,164.52 points, a 3.57% loss that took it to 31,490.07. The S&P 500 also fell dramatically, losing 165.17 points to close at 3,923.68 - a 4.04% loss. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily influenced by the information technology sector, suffered the worst loss of all: it lost 4.73% of its value, dropping 566.37 points to finish at 11,418.15.
According to CNBC
, the massive selloffs were triggered by twin reports from retail giants Target and Walmart, both which reported on Wednesday that their sales had suffered in the first quarter - a likely consequence of rising inflation. Target stocks lost 27% of their value on Wednesday and Walmart stocks 11%, while other retailers were similarly affected, such as Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's and Lowe's.
Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve took more drastic action to curb the depreciating value of the US dollar, introducing its largest interest rate increase
in 22 years and signaling that several more increases were on the way.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...