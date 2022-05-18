https://sputniknews.com/20220518/dow-closes-1160-points-down-in-biggest-fall-since-2020-1095615696.html

Dow Closes 1,160 Points Down in Biggest Fall Since 2020

Dow Closes 1,160 Points Down in Biggest Fall Since 2020

US stocks closed on Wednesday with their biggest loss in nearly two years. The crash comes amid fears the US economy could "overheat" this summer. 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T20:04+0000

2022-05-18T20:04+0000

2022-05-18T20:20+0000

dow jones index

us

stocks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed on Wednesday after losing 1,164.52 points, a 3.57% loss that took it to 31,490.07. The S&P 500 also fell dramatically, losing 165.17 points to close at 3,923.68 - a 4.04% loss. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily influenced by the information technology sector, suffered the worst loss of all: it lost 4.73% of its value, dropping 566.37 points to finish at 11,418.15.According to CNBC, the massive selloffs were triggered by twin reports from retail giants Target and Walmart, both which reported on Wednesday that their sales had suffered in the first quarter - a likely consequence of rising inflation. Target stocks lost 27% of their value on Wednesday and Walmart stocks 11%, while other retailers were similarly affected, such as Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Amazon, Macy's, Kohl's and Lowe's.Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve took more drastic action to curb the depreciating value of the US dollar, introducing its largest interest rate increase in 22 years and signaling that several more increases were on the way.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

dow jones index, us, stocks