US April Retail Sales Up 0.9%, Almost Double March Growth as Americans Weather Inflation

US April Retail Sales Up 0.9%, Almost Double March Growth as Americans Weather Inflation

US retail sales grew by 0.9% in April, almost double the growth from a month earlier and just below economists' expectations

"Advance estimates of US retail and food services sales for April 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $677.7 billion, an increase of 0.9 percent from the previous month," the department said in a news release.Retail sales had grown by just 0.5% in March, after an even more modest 0.3% in February, as costlier fuel and food prices at the beginning of the year appeared to crimp buying in a nation where consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy.April’s stronger rebound suggested that consumers were beginning to get adjusted with prices expanding at their fastest since the 1980s, said economists who had expected a growth of 1% for last month — just slightly above what the Commerce Department reported.Year-on-year retail sales were also markedly stronger, growing 8.19% in the 12 months to April versus 6.3% in the prior year to April 2021.After contracting 3.5% in 2020 from disruptions forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the US economy expanded by 5.7% in 2021, growing at its fastest pace since 1982.But inflation has grown just as fast as the economy, or maybe a tad quicker. The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, an inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve, rose by 5.8% in the year to December and 6.6% in the 12 months to March. Both readings reflected the fastest growth since the 1980s.The Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index, two other key gauges for inflation, rose 8.3% and 11%, respectively, in the year to April.The Federal Reserve’s own tolerance for inflation is just 2% per year. The central bank has indicated that a total of seven rate hikes — the maximum allowable under its calendar of meetings this year — are on slot for 2022. More rate adjustments could follow in 2023, until a return to the 2% inflation target is achieved, the Fed has said.

