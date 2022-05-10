https://sputniknews.com/20220510/us-president-biden-unveils-plan-to-fight-inflation-1095394238.html

US President Biden Unveils Plan to Fight Inflation

US President Biden Unveils Plan to Fight Inflation

Earlier this month, Biden criticised a plan suggested by a US Republican senator that would raise taxes for lower-income families. 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T16:00+0000

2022-05-10T16:00+0000

2022-05-10T16:00+0000

us

joe biden

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094961374_0:113:2195:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_0b64a7b271afd6508700e8318be6778f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC where US President Joe Biden is set to announce measures to fight inflation and introduce lower costs for working families.This comes after Biden last week described a plan proposed by Republican Senator Rick Scott as "extreme, as most MAGA things are", saying that it would raise taxes on 75 million American families with an annual income of less than $100,000.The inflation rate in the US has been increasing since August 2021 and has been out of the normal 2-to-4% range for a full year, economists say.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to fight inflation Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to fight inflation 2022-05-10T16:00+0000 true PT30M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, inflation, видео