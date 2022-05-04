https://sputniknews.com/20220504/us-federal-reserve-increases-interest-rates-by-05-in-biggest-hike-of-21st-century-1095268635.html

US Federal Reserve Increases Interest Rates by 0.5% in Biggest Hike of 21st Century

US Federal Reserve Increases Interest Rates by 0.5% in Biggest Hike of 21st Century

US stocks stalled on Wednesday after rallying earlier in the week, with the S&P 500 taking the biggest hit, in anticipation of the Fed’s decision following the... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T18:06+0000

2022-05-04T18:06+0000

2022-05-04T18:16+0000

us

us federal reserve

interest rates

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/81/1079208189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbf5b0fb3f12522118cd53db2a43934.jpg

In a move anticipated for weeks, the US Federal Reserve has increased the Effective Federal Funds Rate, which governs how much banks can lend to one another, by between 0.5% and 0.75%. It is the single largest increase since 2000 - a sign of how serious the inflation problem is.“The Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3/4 to 1 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, said in a statement. In March, the FOMC raised the interest rate to between at 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points.The Federal Open Market Committee also announced plans to reduce its balance sheet of $9 trillion in government and other debt securities that it has bought up in recent years in an attempt to buttress the economy without further cutting interest rates. The Fed plans to slash that by $95 billion a month, beginning in June.The aggressive rate hike comes as inflation, already hitting a 40-year high earlier this year, has continued to increase. According to numbers released in mid-April by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of consumer goods tracked by the Consumer Price Index increased by 8.5% over the previous 12-month period.A number of factors have driven the dollar’s value downward, including shortages and speculation caused by manufacturing and shipping interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the US boycott of Russian petroleum products in retaliation for Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, which caused gasoline prices to spike.Prices in global markets continued to climb on Wednesday as the European Union discussed its own proposed ban on Russian imports, which supply nearly half of the bloc’s energy needs. Brent Crude, the international price benchmark for crude oil, increased by 4.47% on Wednesday, hitting $109.4 per barrel. Natural-gas prices also rose by 4% to $8.35 per million British thermal units. For petroleum, that is a 57% increase from a year ago, while for natural gas the increase is nearly 300%, according to The Wall Street Journal.Fed chair Jerome Powell has long tolerated inflation as the price of the US’ economic recovery from the catastrophic crash that heralded the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of the globe paused trade for several weeks and the US economy contracted by 20%. That tolerance ended in March 2022, when the Fed increased interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in response to record-level inflation. The central bank is expected to continue increasing interest rates to at least 2.7% by the end of the year, in an effort to reduce inflation to below 2% per year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us federal reserve, interest rates