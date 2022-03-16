https://sputniknews.com/20220316/us-federal-reserve-approves-first-interest-rate-hike-in-3-years-in-bid-to-fight-inflation-1093937317.html

US Federal Reserve Approves First Interest Rate Hike in 3 Years in Bid to Fight Inflation

US Federal Reserve Approves First Interest Rate Hike in 3 Years in Bid to Fight Inflation

The US Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday its first increase in interest rates in three years, which it has kept low over fears of harming the fragile... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-16T18:23+0000

2022-03-16T18:23+0000

2022-03-16T18:51+0000

us federal reserve

interest rates

inflation

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg

The US central bank has increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, saying that Russia's special operation in Ukraine and Western economic sanctions and boycotts against Russia had caused already-rising inflation to accelerate.The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong," the Federal Reserve Board of Governors said in a Wednesday statement.Going into the meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Funds Rate stood at 0.08%, representing the interest rate at which depository institutions like banks and credit unions can lend reserve balances to other banks on an overnight basis. The higher the rate, the more money banks are required to hold in their vaults and the less they can lend, which results in less money creation. However, the Fed has kept interest rates near zero for years over fears that raising them would collapse an economy made fragile first by the 2008 financial crash, then the 2020 shutdowns at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its March Consumer Index Summary, revealing that the average price of consumer goods had increased by 7.9% over the previous 12 months - the benchmark metric of inflation of the US dollar's value. Inflation has been driven upward by rising shipping costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, hitting a 40-year high earlier this year, and the Biden administration's boycott of Russian petroleum announced last week only added fuel to the fire, as it were.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us federal reserve, interest rates, inflation, us