Sen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
Sen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair
Following US President Joe Biden's Monday nomination of Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, US Senator Elizabeth Warren... 22.11.2021
elizabeth warren
us
federal reserve
jerome powell
Warren said on Monday afternoon that she would not support Powell, the present chair of the country's unofficial central bank, serving a second four-year term in the position. However, she did give her blessing to Biden's nomination for the Fed's vice chairman, Lael Brainard, a former Treasury Secretary who also sits on the Fed's Board of Governors."Powell and Brainard share the Administration’s focus on ensuring that economic growth broadly benefits all workers," Biden said. "That’s why they oversaw a landmark re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve’s objectives to refocus its mission on the needs of workers of all backgrounds. And they’ve advanced key priorities that the President shares, like addressing the financial risks posed by climate change, and staying ahead of emerging risks to our financial system."However, Warren sharply dissented from the president's assessment, saying in a statement that "it's no secret" she opposes Powell remaining at the head of the Fed."American taxpayers have bailed out large financial institutions enough times. It's the job of the Federal Reserve to ensure large financial institutions do not put our economy at risk," she added. "As we move forward, I will use every oversight tool within reach to make sure that the Federal Reserve works for American families and not Wall Street."In a Senate Banking Committee hearing September, Warren told Powell he was a "dangerous man," claiming he'd weakened the country's banking system and done little to ensure that another collapse like that in 2008 happens again. The Massachusetts lawmaker was instrumental in creating the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau in the aftermath of that collapse as a new regulatory agency also aimed at preventing a repeat.Powell has led the Federal Reserve, which sets the nation's monetary policy independently of the rest of the government and acts as a "bank for banks," since February 2018. He was nominated by then-US President Donald Trump, with whom he had a stormy relationship after Trump attempted to pressure the Fed to keep interest rates low for political reasons.
elizabeth warren, us, federal reserve, jerome powell

Sen. Warren Pledges to Oppose Biden's Nomination of Jerome Powell for Second Term as Fed Chair

17:08 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 17:36 GMT 22.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Morgan Artyukhina
Following US President Joe Biden's Monday nomination of Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has said she will oppose the move, which requires Senate confirmation.
Warren said on Monday afternoon that she would not support Powell, the present chair of the country's unofficial central bank, serving a second four-year term in the position. However, she did give her blessing to Biden's nomination for the Fed's vice chairman, Lael Brainard, a former Treasury Secretary who also sits on the Fed's Board of Governors.
In a Monday news release announcing his nominations, Biden praised Powell for "decisive action ... to cushion the impact of the pandemic and get America’s economy back on track" and Brainard, one of the country's leading macroeconomists, for playing "a key leadership role at the Federal Reserve, working with Powell to help power our country’s robust economic recovery."
"Powell and Brainard share the Administration’s focus on ensuring that economic growth broadly benefits all workers," Biden said. "That’s why they oversaw a landmark re-evaluation of the Federal Reserve’s objectives to refocus its mission on the needs of workers of all backgrounds. And they’ve advanced key priorities that the President shares, like addressing the financial risks posed by climate change, and staying ahead of emerging risks to our financial system."
However, Warren sharply dissented from the president's assessment, saying in a statement that "it's no secret" she opposes Powell remaining at the head of the Fed.
"Powell's failures on regulation, climate, and ethics make the still-vacant position of Vice Chair of Supervision critically important. This position must be filled by a strong regulator with a proven track record of tough and effective enforcement - and it needs to be done quickly," the Massachusetts senator said.
"American taxpayers have bailed out large financial institutions enough times. It's the job of the Federal Reserve to ensure large financial institutions do not put our economy at risk," she added. "As we move forward, I will use every oversight tool within reach to make sure that the Federal Reserve works for American families and not Wall Street."
© AP Photo / AP Photo/Andrew HarnikSen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
© AP Photo / AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
In a Senate Banking Committee hearing September, Warren told Powell he was a "dangerous man," claiming he'd weakened the country's banking system and done little to ensure that another collapse like that in 2008 happens again. The Massachusetts lawmaker was instrumental in creating the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau in the aftermath of that collapse as a new regulatory agency also aimed at preventing a repeat.
“Your record gives me grave concerns," Warren said to Powell. "Over and over, you have acted to make our banking system less safe, and that makes you a dangerous man to head up the Fed."
Powell has led the Federal Reserve, which sets the nation's monetary policy independently of the rest of the government and acts as a "bank for banks," since February 2018. He was nominated by then-US President Donald Trump, with whom he had a stormy relationship after Trump attempted to pressure the Fed to keep interest rates low for political reasons.
