Fed Anticipated to Make Biggest Interest Rate Hike Since 2000 as US Inflation Worsens

At an April 21 seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund, Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said reducing inflation to 2% was “absolutely... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

The US Federal Reserve is expected to make its biggest interest rate increase of the century when its May meeting adjourns on Wednesday as it takes a firmer hand against the depreciating value of the US dollar.According to numbers released in mid-April by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of consumer goods tracked by the Consumer Price Index increased by 8.5% over the previous 12-month period, marking an increase in the rate of inflation above the 40-year high reached earlier this year.The falling value of the dollar is attributed to existing inflationary trends that have developed during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of shortages and speculation, but also due to the rising cost of petroleum associated with a US-led Western boycott of Russian petroleum exports. US President Joe Biden ordered the boycott in response to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24.That came to a sharp and sudden end in March 2022, when the Fed decided it was time to act and increased the Federal Funds Rate by 0.25 percentage points, indicating that an overall increase by at least 2 percentage points in the coming months should be expected.According to the Financial Times, investors expect the EFFR to hit 2.7% by the end of the year, with similar developments taking place in Europe in response to a similar inflationary problem.

