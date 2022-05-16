https://sputniknews.com/20220516/white-house-corrects-false-claim-about-vaccines-but-refuses-to-delete-it-1095531698.html

White House Corrects False Claim About Vaccines, But Refuses to Delete It

White House Corrects False Claim About Vaccines, But Refuses to Delete It

On Thursday, The White House posted a tweet saying, “there was no vaccine available” when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. However, as of... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T03:10+0000

2022-05-16T03:10+0000

2022-05-16T03:10+0000

viral

us

vaccinations

the white house

disinformation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092240242_0:164:1281:884_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9b8f3baeae2b0a6af806125ecdbd36.jpg

The White House, on May 13, corrected its inaccurate tweet about the availability of vaccines in January 2021 but refused to delete it, saying that vaccines “were not widely available. “The White House’s official Twitter account posted the claim on May 13, writing that “when President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.”Hours after posting the tweet, the White House admitted its mistake, and said “We should have said that they were not widely available.”However, the original post was not deleted, and users cannot see the correction unless they go to the account’s timelines. The post hasn’t been flagged by Twitter to indicate that it contains false information. Even though experts recommend the deletion of fallacious posts when issuing corrections so the information does not continue to spread.At the time President Biden took office, two of the six vaccines approved by the World Health Organization were approved in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They were the vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/social-media-in-stiches-after-learning-that-marvel-comics-have-villain-named-joe-biden-1095496039.html

the white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, us, vaccinations, the white house, disinformation