Three Killed, 57,000 Affected as Floods and Landslides Hit Indian State of Assam
India's three northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh -- have seen incessant rainfall since Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange Alert (be prepared) for the three states until 17 May.
At least three people have died and around 57,000 others been affected in several districts of India's Assam because of the flash floods and landslides caused by rain, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
All three of the deaths were reported in Cachar, the worst affected district. The others are Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Kamrup (M), Nagaon, and Nalbari.
Assam Floods 2022
According to the ASDMA, as many as 222 villages have been affected.
The hill districts have been ravaged by heavy rainfall over the past three days at several places, impacting rail and road connectivity from other parts of the country.
Seventeen trains were cancelled due to damage to tracks and bridges at 26 locations on a 76-km stretch in the Dima Hasao district.
Meanwhile, two trains were stranded on Sunday as rain eroded a section of the railway tracks.
As many as 1,245 passengers of the Silchar-Guwahati train were evacuated after the train was stranded due to a broken railway bridge near Ditokcherra town, The Indian Express reported.
The Indian Air Force was called to rescue the people who were unable to walk.
The Indian Air Force was called to rescue the people who were unable to walk.
The army, paramilitary forces, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state.
Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.
Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.
यहाँ देखे पूरा वीडियो :-https://t.co/K8DGPj6vSe pic.twitter.com/5xI0nI7yKK