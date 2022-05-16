https://sputniknews.com/20220516/three-killed-57000-affected-as-floods-and-landslides-hit-indian-state-of-assam-1095533974.html

Three Killed, 57,000 Affected as Floods and Landslides Hit Indian State of Assam

Three Killed, 57,000 Affected as Floods and Landslides Hit Indian State of Assam

India's three northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh -- have seen incessant rainfall since Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T11:39+0000

2022-05-16T11:39+0000

2022-05-16T11:39+0000

india

india

state of assam

flood

flood

torrential rain

rain

landslide

indian air force (iaf)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095533848_0:58:999:620_1920x0_80_0_0_4fe4eb8a951a3a09b90cdc7ae5978f51.jpg

At least three people have died and around 57,000 others been affected in several districts of India's Assam because of the flash floods and landslides caused by rain, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. All three of the deaths were reported in Cachar, the worst affected district. The others are Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Kamrup (M), Nagaon, and Nalbari.According to the ASDMA, as many as 222 villages have been affected.The hill districts have been ravaged by heavy rainfall over the past three days at several places, impacting rail and road connectivity from other parts of the country. Seventeen trains were cancelled due to damage to tracks and bridges at 26 locations on a 76-km stretch in the Dima Hasao district.Meanwhile, two trains were stranded on Sunday as rain eroded a section of the railway tracks. As many as 1,245 passengers of the Silchar-Guwahati train were evacuated after the train was stranded due to a broken railway bridge near Ditokcherra town, The Indian Express reported.The Indian Air Force was called to rescue the people who were unable to walk. The army, paramilitary forces, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

india

state of assam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, state of assam, flood, flood, torrential rain, rain, landslide, indian air force (iaf)