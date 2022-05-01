LIVE UPDATES: Civilian Ships Mined, Flooded in Mariupol Port, Say Russian Military Investigators

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Says Kiev Offering China to Become Security Guarantor

Kiev is studying the possibility of obtaining security guarantees from members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), including China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.



The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances has failed to guarantee real security to Ukraine, Kuleba said in an interview with China’s state-owned Xinhua news agency.



According to Kuleba, security in Europe will improve when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.



The Ukrainian foreign minister told Xinhua that Kiev is now exploring possibilities of obtaining security guarantees from UNSC permanent members and other major powers, including China, and is offering Beijing to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors as a "sign of our respect and trust" in China.



He added that Kiev hopes that Beijing will call on Russia to initiate a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to avoid an escalation of the situation and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.



Kuleba thanked China for voicing support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and for its readiness to support diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis. The foreign minister also asked China to continue its humanitarian support.