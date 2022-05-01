LIVE UPDATES: Civilian Ships Mined, Flooded in Mariupol Port, Say Russian Military Investigators

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian attacks. Russia said the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Russia's armed forces and the Donbass militia continue their advance as part of the special operation in Ukraine, driving back the Ukrainian military. Earlier, they regained the port city of Mariupol, besieging the remaining Ukrainian nationalists, including members of the infamous Azov regiment, inside the Azovstal steel plant.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Says Kiev Offering China to Become Security Guarantor
Kiev is studying the possibility of obtaining security guarantees from members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), including China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances has failed to guarantee real security to Ukraine, Kuleba said in an interview with China’s state-owned Xinhua news agency.
According to Kuleba, security in Europe will improve when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.
The Ukrainian foreign minister told Xinhua that Kiev is now exploring possibilities of obtaining security guarantees from UNSC permanent members and other major powers, including China, and is offering Beijing to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors as a "sign of our respect and trust" in China.
He added that Kiev hopes that Beijing will call on Russia to initiate a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to avoid an escalation of the situation and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.
Kuleba thanked China for voicing support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and for its readiness to support diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis. The foreign minister also asked China to continue its humanitarian support.
04:54 GMT 01.05.2022
Russian Investigators Say Civilian Ships Flooded in Mariupol
Military investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee have found evidence of mining and the flooding of civilian ships in the port of Mariupol and the nearby coastline, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The investigators conducted an inspection of the water area and the territory of the Mariupol seaport. During the inspection, it was revealed that the territory had been minded and civilian ships were flooded.
One civilian ship that had been flooded was found off the coast of Mariupol, according to a Sputnik correspondent.