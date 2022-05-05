International
India's Tamil Nadu DMK Lawmakers Donate Wages to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka
india
india
sri lanka
economic crisis
economic crisis
economic crisis
covid-19
coronavirus
tourism
tourism
india
sri lanka
tamil nadu
india, sri lanka, economic crisis, covid-19, coronavirus, tourism, tamil nadu

India’s Tamil Nadu DMK Lawmakers Donate Wages to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

14:30 GMT 05.05.2022
University students speak with a police officer during a demonstration against the economic crisis near the parliament building in Colombo on May 4, 2022
University students speak with a police officer during a demonstration against the economic crisis near the parliament building in Colombo on May 4, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISHARA S. KODIKARA
India has provided $2.5 billion so far in assistance, as well as petrol and diesel, to help Sri Lanka fight its on-going economic crisis and overcome fuel shortages.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) 125 parliamentarians in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu announced on Thursday that they will donate one month’s wages to the fund for crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
Indian lawmakers’ salaries are INR 330,000 (US$4,300) per month, excluding allowances.
The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund aims to provide relief to people affected by major natural calamities, including floods, droughts, and fires. The fund is run by the government’s finance department.
The lawmakers’ announcement came a day after Tamil Nadu State Chief M.K. Stalin called on people to contribute to the humanitarian efforts.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Assembly passed a resolution seeking permission to supply rice and essential medicines to the island nation. The resolution has been approved by India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who said that the Tamil Nadu state government can request that its chief secretary coordinate with the federal government to supply the relief materials.
Sri Lanka is currently reeling under its harshest economic crisis since independence from British rule in 1948. The crisis is largely due to a shortage of foreign exchange caused by the pandemic-era downtick in tourism.
The country is unable to import sufficient fuel and gas, while people are also deprived of basic amenities.
Last month, Sri Lanka announced it was defaulting on $51 billion of foreign debt.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he is willing to form a unity government to manage the country through the crisis, but the opposition has refused to heed his call while the president or any members of the powerful Rajapaksa family remain in power.
Protesters have been camped outside the president's seafront office for nearly a month to pressure him into stepping down.
