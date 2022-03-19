International
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/high-alert-issued-as-cyclonic-storm-expected-in-bay-of-bengal-andaman--nicobar-islands-region-1094004665.html
High Alert Issued as Cyclonic Storm Expected in Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Region
High Alert Issued as Cyclonic Storm Expected in Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Region
India's Home Ministry has held a preparedness review meeting asking the nation's Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to be on stand-by and ready for... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-19T08:53+0000
2022-03-19T08:53+0000
india
india
andaman and nicobar islands
cyclone
tropical cyclone
bay of bengal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091257653_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_fc951ff2a5d3663e1c8f289011b25d15.jpg
As cyclone Asani is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territory administration on Saturday issued an advisory for fishermen urging them "not to venture into the sea" from 19-22 March.In the latest update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will intensify on 20 March and turn into a cyclonic storm on 21 March".The tropical cyclone is expected to move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the coasts of Bangladesh and northern Myanmar on 22 March.The cyclone is expected to cause flooding and extremely heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next 72 hours. The islands' administration has issued a high alert for the region.IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed the media that cyclone Asani would be the first tropical cyclone in 132 years to hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March.Between 1891 and 2022, only eight cyclones - two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal - have developed in March, Mohapatra added.Federal Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has directed federal ministries and agencies to keep a regular watch and maintain contact with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to handle any situation.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
india
andaman and nicobar islands
bay of bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091257653_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_272403286c76f738eb3dea394708d017.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, andaman and nicobar islands, cyclone, tropical cyclone, bay of bengal

High Alert Issued as Cyclonic Storm Expected in Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Region

08:53 GMT 19.03.2022
© AP Photo / Ashim PaulHeavy winds and sea waves hit the shore at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal state, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Heavy winds and sea waves hit the shore at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal state, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
© AP Photo / Ashim Paul
SubscribeGoogle news
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
India's Home Ministry has held a preparedness review meeting asking the nation's Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to be on stand-by and ready for assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of people.
As cyclone Asani is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territory administration on Saturday issued an advisory for fishermen urging them "not to venture into the sea" from 19-22 March.
© Photo : TwitterCyclone Asani
Cyclone Asani - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
Cyclone Asani
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterCyclone Asani
Cyclone Asani - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
Cyclone Asani
© Photo : Twitter
In the latest update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will intensify on 20 March and turn into a cyclonic storm on 21 March".
The tropical cyclone is expected to move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the coasts of Bangladesh and northern Myanmar on 22 March.
The cyclone is expected to cause flooding and extremely heavy rainfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next 72 hours. The islands' administration has issued a high alert for the region.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed the media that cyclone Asani would be the first tropical cyclone in 132 years to hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March.
Between 1891 and 2022, only eight cyclones - two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal - have developed in March, Mohapatra added.
Federal Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has directed federal ministries and agencies to keep a regular watch and maintain contact with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to handle any situation.
© Photo : TwitterCyclone Asani
Cyclone Asani - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
Cyclone Asani
© Photo : Twitter
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала