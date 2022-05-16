https://sputniknews.com/20220516/psgs-mbappe-says-transfer-decision-made-but-keeps-mum-on-clubs-name-1095533557.html

PSG's Mbappe Says Transfer Decision Made, But Keeps Mum on Club's Name

PSG's Mbappe Says Transfer Decision Made, But Keeps Mum on Club's Name

For nearly a year, Kylian Mbappe has fuelled the fire about his future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While he has been heavily linked with a move to Real... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T07:57+0000

2022-05-16T07:57+0000

2022-05-16T07:57+0000

sport

sport

sport

kylian mbappe

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

real madrid

transfer

transfer

future

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089705380_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_b9982e71d965031c4cf234bc4894629a.jpg

Whether Kylian Mbappe will stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or not is a million-dollar question. After all, the World Cup winner has kept the suspense over his transfer intact.During the weekend, the 23-year-old football star was at his secretive best yet again as he claimed that he had already made his decision, but didn't reveal the name of the club he will stay with or move to."Why was I so slow? You have to respect all parties. I know that people expected a lot from me. That's normal. I'm in a hurry too. But it's not only about me. But here it is, it's finished right now, there are just some details left," he added.Since the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign, speculation has been rife that the France superstar will join La Liga giants Real Madrid, fulfilling a long-cherished dream.Mbappe has made no secret of his admiration for the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners and rates Carlo Ancelotti's side as one of the best in history. Moreover, his boyhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo also played for the Spaniards, transforming himself into an all-time great, having ended his association with them in 2018 after becoming their greatest-ever scorer with 451 goals.Another factor going Real's way is their European success. They have won the most continental titles in sport's history while PSG have never lifted the Champions League cup.On the other hand, PSG are doing everything in their capacity to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, having offered him enough to make the club's top earner, ahead of both Neymar and Lionel Messi.The French side's Qatari owners have also promised to make him the numero uno player at the club if he agrees to sign a contract extension.Even manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed reports of Mbappe leaving PSG. Instead, the club boss said that he was "100 percent" sure that the talismanic striker will be at PSG next season.Yet only time will tell where Mbappe will be playing in 2022-23 as the Frenchman continues to hold his cards close to his chest.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, kylian mbappe, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), real madrid, transfer, transfer, future, future, contract, deal, deal, lionel messi, lionel messi, neymar, cristiano ronaldo, champions league, uefa champions league, champions league, player, football, football, football star, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino