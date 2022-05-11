https://sputniknews.com/20220511/age-is-just-a-number-for-cristiano-ronaldo-as-footballer-nets-30-goals-for-13th-season-in-a-row-1095433012.html
With his heroics in Manchester United's current campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that "age is just a number", with the talismanic striker showing no signs of losing his penchant for creating records.It looks like "slowing down" is not in Ronaldo's dictionary, as he has been enjoying another stellar season despite United's disastrous run this term.CR7 has hit the net 24 times for Ralf Rangnick's side, besides scoring six goals for his country. 18 of those goals have come in the Premier League, where he is the third leading scorer behind Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung-min (19).Remarkably, this is the 13th season in succession in which he has scored at least 30 goals.More importantly, with his 18 goals in the English top-flight this season, Ronaldo has matched his Premier League figures from the 2008/09 season, when he was just 24.Even his ex-Old Trafford colleague Dimitar Berbatov agrees with the view that Ronaldo can defy his growing age and continue to be on top of the game for years to come."When he stops it will be a sad day for football because he's one of the true greats", he concluded.
With his heroics in Manchester United's current campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo
has proven that "age is just a number", with the talismanic striker showing no signs of losing his penchant for creating records.
It looks like "slowing down" is not in Ronaldo's dictionary, as he has been enjoying another stellar season despite United's disastrous run this term.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has produced 30 goals for Portugal and the Red Devils this season, having reached the feat in United's victory against Brentford earlier this month.
CR7 has hit the net 24 times for Ralf Rangnick's side, besides scoring six goals for his country. 18 of those goals have come in the Premier League, where he is the third leading scorer behind Mohamed Salah
(22) and Son Heung-min (19).
Remarkably, this is the 13th season in succession in which he has scored at least 30 goals.
More importantly, with his 18 goals in the English top-flight
this season, Ronaldo has matched his Premier League figures from the 2008/09 season, when he was just 24.
Even his ex-Old Trafford colleague Dimitar Berbatov agrees with the view that Ronaldo can defy his growing age and continue to be on top of the game for years to come.
"[Ronaldo] has proven that he can still do it at 37 in the Premier League, he likes to prove people wrong and I'm pretty sure that he will want to continue doing that and play a few more years", Berbatov told Betfair.
"When he stops it will be a sad day for football because he's one of the true greats", he concluded.