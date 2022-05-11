https://sputniknews.com/20220511/age-is-just-a-number-for-cristiano-ronaldo-as-footballer-nets-30-goals-for-13th-season-in-a-row-1095433012.html

'Age is Just a Number' for Cristiano Ronaldo as Footballer Nets 30 Goals for 13th Season in a Row

'Age is Just a Number' for Cristiano Ronaldo as Footballer Nets 30 Goals for 13th Season in a Row

Cristiano Ronaldo may be 37, but his goal-scoring appetite doesn't appear to have diminished. The Portugal superstar continues to mesmerise his millions of... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T14:15+0000

2022-05-11T14:15+0000

2022-05-11T14:15+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

old trafford

premier league

premier league

english premier league

footballer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434160_0:45:3072:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb44377b573bfa07c8395cf2a4cd08d.jpg

With his heroics in Manchester United's current campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that "age is just a number", with the talismanic striker showing no signs of losing his penchant for creating records.It looks like "slowing down" is not in Ronaldo's dictionary, as he has been enjoying another stellar season despite United's disastrous run this term.CR7 has hit the net 24 times for Ralf Rangnick's side, besides scoring six goals for his country. 18 of those goals have come in the Premier League, where he is the third leading scorer behind Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung-min (19).Remarkably, this is the 13th season in succession in which he has scored at least 30 goals.More importantly, with his 18 goals in the English top-flight this season, Ronaldo has matched his Premier League figures from the 2008/09 season, when he was just 24.Even his ex-Old Trafford colleague Dimitar Berbatov agrees with the view that Ronaldo can defy his growing age and continue to be on top of the game for years to come."When he stops it will be a sad day for football because he's one of the true greats", he concluded.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, old trafford, premier league, premier league, english premier league, footballer, football player, player, football star, football legend, football, football, mohamed salah