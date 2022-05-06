https://sputniknews.com/20220506/mystery-over-kylian-mbappes-transfer-continues-as-his-mother-dismisses-reports-of-psg-extension-1095301539.html

Mystery Over Kylian Mbappe's Transfer Continues as His Mother Dismisses Reports of PSG Extension

Mystery Over Kylian Mbappe's Transfer Continues as His Mother Dismisses Reports of PSG Extension

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga has continued to hog the limelight for the past few months, with contrasting reports emerging about his stay with Paris... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

The mystery over Kylian Mbappe's transfer has intensified after his mother Fayza Lamary rubbished reports that the World Cup winner has given his nod to a two-year extension at the Parc des Princes."There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian's future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties," she said on Twitter.Subsequently, Lamary confirmed her position to the Spanish publication Marca, telling the newspaper: "It is completely false that Kylian has renewed."Lamary's strong rebuttal came after the French newspaper Le Parisien reported that an agreement has been reached between Mbappe and PSG and the 23-year-old football star has agreed to a two-year extension in Paris.Mbappe's current contract with the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions expires on 30 June, making him a free agent at that point of time.For nearly a year now, he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as PSG's management has remained unsuccessful in tying him down to a new contract.Mbappe has given confusing signals about his future of late. While he hasn't completely denied prolonging his association with Mauricio Pochettino's side, his heart and soul remain with Real, if reports from Spanish outlets, including Marca, are to be believed.The fact that Madrid are a club deeply rooted in history, with a well-known footballing culture in addition to their European success, makes their case extremely strong.Carlo Ancelotti's men have won the UEFA Champions League a record 13-times in the past and will now vie for their 14th title later this month, after having reached the final of the continental tournament on Wednesday.If these factors were not enough to excite Mbappe, his childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo too played with the Los Blancos for a decade, breaking a plethora of records in the process, before becoming the club's all-time scorer with 451 goals.On the other hand, Mbappe has enjoyed his partnership with another all-time great, Lionel Messi, who joined PSG last summer and even labelled him the "greatest of all-time" in 2021.Despite Messi's arrival in the city of love and Mbappe's heroics throughout the season in which he has already scored 35 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, PSG failed in their bid to lift a maiden Champions League title.The French outfit lost to Mbappe's reported future club Real in the Round of 16, with Karim Benzema delivering a stunning hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite these setbacks and the subsequent turmoil at the club, PSG have offered to make Mbappe their No. 1 player ahead of Messi and Neymar. They have even proposed to hand him the biggest contract in the history of football. But PSG's lack of European success could still play spoilsport in their plans as Mbappe seems to be focused on winning trophies at this stage of his career, particularly the Champions Trophy, the elite tournament his current employers have never won.

