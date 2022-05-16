https://sputniknews.com/20220516/manchin-saved-biden-administration-from-themselves-amid-soaring-inflation-jeff-bezos-says-1095539132.html
Manchin Saved Biden Administration ‘From Themselves’ Amid Soaring Inflation, Jeff Bezos Says
Manchin Saved Biden Administration ‘From Themselves’ Amid Soaring Inflation, Jeff Bezos Says
Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has repeatedly stressed that he could not support the Build Back Better Act – US President Joe Biden's keystone social and climate... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has argued that Joe Manchin saved the Biden administration “from themselves”, apparently referring to the Democratic Senator’s efforts to torpedo POTUS’ spending proposals that Bezos said would have further fueled inflation.According to the billionaire, inflation in the US, which has neared 40-year highs, is “a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country”.The remarks came a few days after Bezos responded to POTUS tweeting that the US should tackle inflation by making “the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share”.Munchin, for his part, insisted last month that Biden’s budget reconciliation bill, also known as the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, should focus on addressing inflation and reducing the deficit.The BBB is believed to be an almost dead document, not least due to strong opposition to the legislation by Manchin and his Democratic Party colleague Kyrsten Sinema.In December, Manchin told Fox News that he had "tried everything" in his negotiations with the White House and President Biden, but could not bring himself to vote for the bill in its current form amid fears over its inflationary impact, and the added burden it would place on the country's $29 trillion national debt.The package has already been trimmed several times so that it could sit well with every Democratic lawmaker, and from the initial $3 trillion designated for social spending the BBB shrank to some $1.7 trillion.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/dems-struggling-to-get-something-done-on-bidens-bbb-plan-amid-senator-manchins-opposition-1091721920.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/biden-talked-to-senator-manchin-right-after-latter-rejected-bbb-bill-white-house-official-says-1091945151.html
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has argued that Joe Manchin
saved the Biden administration “from themselves”, apparently referring to the Democratic Senator’s efforts to torpedo POTUS’ spending proposals that Bezos said would have further fueled inflation.
In a tweet on Sunday, the 58-year-old noted that Biden’s White House “tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy”.
According to the billionaire, inflation in the US, which has neared 40-year highs, is “a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country”.
22 December 2021, 13:58 GMT
The remarks came a few days after Bezos responded to POTUS tweeting that the US should tackle inflation by making “the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share”.
“The newly-created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp [sic] taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” the Amazon founder argued.
Munchin, for his part, insisted last month that Biden’s budget reconciliation bill, also known as the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, should focus on addressing inflation and reducing the deficit.
“Reconciliation to me is about getting inflation under control, paying down this debt, getting a handle on what’s going on,” the Democratic Senator said.
The BBB is believed to be an almost dead document, not least due to strong opposition to the legislation by Manchin and his Democratic Party colleague Kyrsten Sinema.
31 December 2021, 12:37 GMT
In December, Manchin told Fox News that he had "tried everything" in his negotiations with the White House and President Biden
, but could not bring himself to vote for the bill in its current form amid fears over its inflationary impact, and the added burden it would place on the country's $29 trillion national debt.
The package has already been trimmed several times so that it could sit well with every Democratic lawmaker, and from the initial $3 trillion designated for social spending the BBB shrank to some $1.7 trillion.