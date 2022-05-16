https://sputniknews.com/20220516/manchin-saved-biden-administration-from-themselves-amid-soaring-inflation-jeff-bezos-says-1095539132.html

Manchin Saved Biden Administration ‘From Themselves’ Amid Soaring Inflation, Jeff Bezos Says

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has repeatedly stressed that he could not support the Build Back Better Act – US President Joe Biden's keystone social and climate... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has argued that Joe Manchin saved the Biden administration “from themselves”, apparently referring to the Democratic Senator’s efforts to torpedo POTUS’ spending proposals that Bezos said would have further fueled inflation.According to the billionaire, inflation in the US, which has neared 40-year highs, is “a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country”.The remarks came a few days after Bezos responded to POTUS tweeting that the US should tackle inflation by making “the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share”.Munchin, for his part, insisted last month that Biden’s budget reconciliation bill, also known as the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, should focus on addressing inflation and reducing the deficit.The BBB is believed to be an almost dead document, not least due to strong opposition to the legislation by Manchin and his Democratic Party colleague Kyrsten Sinema.In December, Manchin told Fox News that he had "tried everything" in his negotiations with the White House and President Biden, but could not bring himself to vote for the bill in its current form amid fears over its inflationary impact, and the added burden it would place on the country's $29 trillion national debt.The package has already been trimmed several times so that it could sit well with every Democratic lawmaker, and from the initial $3 trillion designated for social spending the BBB shrank to some $1.7 trillion.

