Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/dems-have-hard-time-negotiating-with-manchin-because-its-like-via-etch-a-sketch---report-1092142350.html
Dems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
Dems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
Since the massive bill on social spending promoted by the White House and Congressional Democrats was effectively buried by Manchin in December, his fellow... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T02:55+0000
2022-01-10T02:55+0000
us senate
us
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
congress
democrats
house democrats
build back better
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142516_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_23555ece7573794b61cf42b09207fc85.jpg
US President Joe Biden, Democratic leaders, and emissaries are attempting to persuade fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to support a broad federal election reform plan that includes a variety of filibuster options, but negotiations seem to be running in circles, as the talks have been described as "like negotiating via Etch A Sketch," Axios reported on Sunday.According to insiders with firsthand knowledge of the talks, Axios reported that the bill is seen by the president and his top legislative supporters as critical to preventing Republican-led changes at the state and local levels and protecting their chances in this fall's midterm elections.The discussions have reportedly mainly been fruitless.According to Axios, Senators Angus King (I-Maine), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) are being intensively lobbied by the White House on Manchin's Freedom to Vote Act. The four are longstanding friends who have all been skeptics of changing the filibuster at one point or another. Manchin is said to appreciate the fact that Kaine and King, like him, are former governors. While the group has met numerous times in recent weeks and has succeeded in getting Manchin to negotiate, the talks have been irregular and circular, the sources said.Senators are said to be attempting to persuade their colleagues by highlighting the potential boundaries of a filibuster carve-out. Manchin, on the other hand, has made it clear that he opposes carve-outs, as he stated to reporters last week.King, Tester, and Kaine have also stressed that changing Senate rules is not the same as imposing a policy, like gun control or tax cuts, on which they disagree. The senators reportedly stress that it is about enacting safeguards for democracy and Congress as a governing body.Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Manchin has withdrawn his plan for a $1.8 trillion compromise on Biden's Build Back Better bill from the negotiating table. Following a breakdown in negotiations between Manchin and the White House just before Christmas, the senator has reportedly stated that he does not support going forward with even his compromise offer, according to the article.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/a-change-of-heart-manchin-wont-back-his-counteroffer-to-bidens-bbb-even-if-wh-does---report-1092122234.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092142516_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_35ab1255164a9ed3f754a05ca6c893da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), congress, democrats, house democrats, build back better

Dems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report

02:55 GMT 10.01.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a lengthy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after a lengthy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Since the massive bill on social spending promoted by the White House and Congressional Democrats was effectively buried by Manchin in December, his fellow party members are trying to get their stubborn colleague to vote for the Freedom to Vote Act bill he himself introduced to Congress.
US President Joe Biden, Democratic leaders, and emissaries are attempting to persuade fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to support a broad federal election reform plan that includes a variety of filibuster options, but negotiations seem to be running in circles, as the talks have been described as "like negotiating via Etch A Sketch," Axios reported on Sunday.
According to insiders with firsthand knowledge of the talks, Axios reported that the bill is seen by the president and his top legislative supporters as critical to preventing Republican-led changes at the state and local levels and protecting their chances in this fall's midterm elections.
"You think you're just about there. You think you've got an agreement on most of the things and it's settling in. And then you come back the next morning and you're starting from scratch," one undisclosed source said.
The discussions have reportedly mainly been fruitless.
According to Axios, Senators Angus King (I-Maine), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) are being intensively lobbied by the White House on Manchin's Freedom to Vote Act. The four are longstanding friends who have all been skeptics of changing the filibuster at one point or another.
Manchin is said to appreciate the fact that Kaine and King, like him, are former governors. While the group has met numerous times in recent weeks and has succeeded in getting Manchin to negotiate, the talks have been irregular and circular, the sources said.
Senators are said to be attempting to persuade their colleagues by highlighting the potential boundaries of a filibuster carve-out. Manchin, on the other hand, has made it clear that he opposes carve-outs, as he stated to reporters last week.
The "talking filibuster" — requiring legislative opponents to continue speaking in order to delay a bill, which he has reportedly expressed openness to mandating — and the "reverse filibuster," in which passing a bill requires 40 members to vote "no" rather than 60 to vote "yes," according to sources are some of the most effective arguments in the negotiations.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks between meetings at the Capitol in the midst of ongoing negotiations over the Build Back Better bill, which aims to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change, in Washington, U.S. December 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
A Change of Heart: Manchin Won't Back His Counteroffer to Biden's BBB Even if WH Does - Report
8 January, 23:52 GMT
King, Tester, and Kaine have also stressed that changing Senate rules is not the same as imposing a policy, like gun control or tax cuts, on which they disagree. The senators reportedly stress that it is about enacting safeguards for democracy and Congress as a governing body.
Earlier, the Washington Post reported that Manchin has withdrawn his plan for a $1.8 trillion compromise on Biden's Build Back Better bill from the negotiating table. Following a breakdown in negotiations between Manchin and the White House just before Christmas, the senator has reportedly stated that he does not support going forward with even his compromise offer, according to the article.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:01 GMTCounter-Terrorism Operation Continues in Almaty, Overall Situation Stable - Reports
02:59 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
02:55 GMTDems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
02:51 GMTDeputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
02:06 GMTTrump's Foe Gov. Brian Kemp Thanks Ex-POTUS For ‘All the Things He Did' for Georgia - Report
01:28 GMT'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
YesterdaySen. Graham Says Current Democratic 'Radical' Agenda Causes 'Most Dangerous' Times Since 1930s
YesterdayNot ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
YesterdayArea Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19
YesterdayKamala Harris’ New Communications Chief Sponsored Presidential Campaign of GOP Sen. Rand Paul
YesterdayOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Yesterday‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
YesterdaySwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
YesterdayBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
YesterdayStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
YesterdayBronx Fire, ’One of the Worst in 30 Years,’ Kills 19, Including 9 Children, NYC Mayor Says
YesterdayCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
YesterdayAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
YesterdaySputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country