Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/democrats-pressuring-senators-manchin-sinema-to-back-changes-to-filibuster-1092062669.html
Democrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
Democrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
Scores of Democrats are scrambling to get fellow Senator Joe Manchin on board with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to pass changes to the filibuster process by 17 January.
2022-01-06T12:18+0000
2022-01-06T12:18+0000
us
voting rights
filibuster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092063319_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c5496dc1d2ea52a33dd0ef47b0e8de60.jpg
Scores of Democrats are scrambling to get fellow Senator Joe Manchin on board with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to pass changes to the filibuster process by 17 January. Schumer announced the ambitious plan, devised to help the Democrats pass voting rights bills, earlier this month even though not all party members are ready to back it.Manchin has so far only double downed on his criticism of plans for any changes to the filibuster – a process that most of the time prevents any single party from unilaterally passing legislation in the US Senate with a small number of exceptions, like adopting a budget. Yet, the conservative Democrat has stressed that talks with the rest of the party are still ongoing.He indicated his reluctance to change major Senate rules without support from the GOP, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the latter is in short supply at the moment.Schumer said that there were "serious discussions" with Manchin regarding the filibuster changes when he met with a group of Democrats spearheading the ambitious effort on 4 January. And while the party's efforts are largely focused on Manchin, he is not the only Democratic senator on the fence about changes to the filibuster.Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also remains opposed to the idea of changing the long-time practice. According to Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), there are party members who are trying to convince her otherwise. He added that despite the lack of support from the two senators in the 50-50 divided upper chamber, Schumer is still holding onto the 17 January deadline to push the changes for the filibuster.The Democrats are eyeing to use the "nuclear option" – a way of overturning the filibuster requirement of 60 votes – in order to change the procedure, but, in this case, they still need at least 50 Senators to back the idea.What Changes are the Democrats Proposing, and How are They Linked to Voting Rights?At the same time, the Democrats are still to lay out what specific changes they're willing to make to the filibuster – these have not yet been set in stone as the party wants to preserve some room for manoeuvre in talks with Manchin.The proposed ideas range widely. The toughest option suggests that the opposing party can delay the voting for as long as it can hold the floor debating a bill, but will eventually have to vote on it with only a simple majority required to pass it. That is the way the filibuster used to work in the past. The least complicated option suggests removing the 60 vote requirement to stop the debate, but keeping the 60 vote mandate for ending it – this variant is currently preferred by Manchin.Among other proposals is one suggesting to exempt voting rights bills from being filibustered – an option backed by President Joe Biden. The idea stems from the Democrats' failure to pass their extensive voting rights reform due to opposition from the GOP, who fear it might undermine the integrity of elections.The Republicans blocked the Democrats' voting rights bills last year and since then the Dems have been working on changing the filibuster. The notion divided the party as many of its senators either opposed the idea or were uncertain if it was worth backing. However, over the past half year they've managed to reduce the number of Democratic senators on the fence with Manchin and Sinema being the last holdouts.What's in the Democratic Party's Voting Rights Reform?The voting rights reform consisted of several bills that sought to make sweeping changes to the voting process, such as prohibiting voter-roll purges, making voter registration simpler, and available at the polls. The bills also expanded mail-in voting, mandated two-week-long early voting, and required all states to use paper ballots.The reform also included a bill named after voting rights activist and US lawmaker John Lewis, which sought to reinstate portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. The removed sections of the 1965 law included the requirement for state authorities to get a green light from the federal government before making changes to local voting regulations. The John Lewis Act also sought to reinstate the ban on implementing restrictive legislation in terms of the right to vote by state governments, such as introducing strict voter ID requirements.
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/biden-voices-support-for-exception-to-filibuster--to-pass-voting-rights-legislation-1091758437.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/republicans-block-voting-rights-legislation-reigniting-debate-over-ending-filibuster-1090117079.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092063319_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f0944b53bda9924c77336282c5c75c72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, voting rights, filibuster

Democrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster

12:18 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to news reporters outside of his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to news reporters outside of his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has repeatedly upset Democrats' plans in the evenly divided Senate. Last month, he thwarted the passing of the extensive "Build Back Better" bill proposed by President Joe Biden.
Scores of Democrats are scrambling to get fellow Senator Joe Manchin on board with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to pass changes to the filibuster process by 17 January. Schumer announced the ambitious plan, devised to help the Democrats pass voting rights bills, earlier this month even though not all party members are ready to back it.
Manchin has so far only double downed on his criticism of plans for any changes to the filibuster – a process that most of the time prevents any single party from unilaterally passing legislation in the US Senate with a small number of exceptions, like adopting a budget. Yet, the conservative Democrat has stressed that talks with the rest of the party are still ongoing.
He indicated his reluctance to change major Senate rules without support from the GOP, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the latter is in short supply at the moment.
"Manchin has said all along that he wants to deal with Republicans and we have all been very patient. I believe he knows that we will not get any Republican cooperation", Schumer said.
Schumer said that there were "serious discussions" with Manchin regarding the filibuster changes when he met with a group of Democrats spearheading the ambitious effort on 4 January. And while the party's efforts are largely focused on Manchin, he is not the only Democratic senator on the fence about changes to the filibuster.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also remains opposed to the idea of changing the long-time practice. According to Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), there are party members who are trying to convince her otherwise. He added that despite the lack of support from the two senators in the 50-50 divided upper chamber, Schumer is still holding onto the 17 January deadline to push the changes for the filibuster.

"We've spent month after month after month with both of them. […] We're trying to convince both of them, give us a fair chance to deal with voting rights", Durbin said.

The Democrats are eyeing to use the "nuclear option" – a way of overturning the filibuster requirement of 60 votes – in order to change the procedure, but, in this case, they still need at least 50 Senators to back the idea.

What Changes are the Democrats Proposing, and How are They Linked to Voting Rights?

At the same time, the Democrats are still to lay out what specific changes they're willing to make to the filibuster – these have not yet been set in stone as the party wants to preserve some room for manoeuvre in talks with Manchin.
The proposed ideas range widely. The toughest option suggests that the opposing party can delay the voting for as long as it can hold the floor debating a bill, but will eventually have to vote on it with only a simple majority required to pass it. That is the way the filibuster used to work in the past. The least complicated option suggests removing the 60 vote requirement to stop the debate, but keeping the 60 vote mandate for ending it – this variant is currently preferred by Manchin.
U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks from the White House after his coronavirus pandemic relief legislation passed in the Senate, in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Biden Voices Support for Exception to Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights Legislation
23 December 2021, 20:00 GMT
Among other proposals is one suggesting to exempt voting rights bills from being filibustered – an option backed by President Joe Biden. The idea stems from the Democrats' failure to pass their extensive voting rights reform due to opposition from the GOP, who fear it might undermine the integrity of elections.
The Republicans blocked the Democrats' voting rights bills last year and since then the Dems have been working on changing the filibuster. The notion divided the party as many of its senators either opposed the idea or were uncertain if it was worth backing. However, over the past half year they've managed to reduce the number of Democratic senators on the fence with Manchin and Sinema being the last holdouts.

What's in the Democratic Party's Voting Rights Reform?

The voting rights reform consisted of several bills that sought to make sweeping changes to the voting process, such as prohibiting voter-roll purges, making voter registration simpler, and available at the polls. The bills also expanded mail-in voting, mandated two-week-long early voting, and required all states to use paper ballots.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Republicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
22 October 2021, 00:20 GMT
The reform also included a bill named after voting rights activist and US lawmaker John Lewis, which sought to reinstate portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. The removed sections of the 1965 law included the requirement for state authorities to get a green light from the federal government before making changes to local voting regulations. The John Lewis Act also sought to reinstate the ban on implementing restrictive legislation in terms of the right to vote by state governments, such as introducing strict voter ID requirements.
210000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:43 GMTCrisis at Man Utd Escalates as Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, & Other Stars Press for Old Trafford Exit
12:37 GMTKazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities
12:27 GMTManchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19
12:18 GMTDemocrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise
10:51 GMTMoscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
10:41 GMTIndia Calls Off Global Business Summit Amid Massive Surge in COVID-19 Cases
10:36 GMTMan in India's Kerala Cons Over 900 People With Fake Crypto, Raising $161 Million
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism