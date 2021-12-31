https://sputniknews.com/20211231/biden-talked-to-senator-manchin-right-after-latter-rejected-bbb-bill-white-house-official-says-1091945151.html

Biden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says

Biden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says

Democrat Joe Manchin refused to back Biden's ambitious bill in an evenly divided Senate, citing concerns over its costs and spiking inflation in the US. The... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-31T12:37+0000

2021-12-31T12:37+0000

2021-12-31T13:12+0000

joe biden

us

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451956_0:177:3011:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa9bec412ab910efbafddd8afecf314.jpg

Member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Jared Bernstein has stated in an interview with CNN that US President Joe Biden discussed the Build Back Better bill with Democrat Senator Joe Manchin after the latter refused to back the legislation.Manchin was the last Democrat in the 50-50 split Senate who was unwilling to vote for the Build Back Better bill. The senator repeatedly said that he would only vote for it after seeing its full price. Manchin engaged in long negotiations with other Democrats trying to bring down the costs of Biden's ambitious plan, intended to boost investments in green energy, social services, and welfare.After long talks with other Democratic Party leaders, Manchin was close to backing the bill. However, once initial reports regarding decades-high inflation in the US emerged, the senator renewed his concerns regarding the BBB bill's costs. He ultimately refused to vote for the bill at the end of December, effectively blocking the passage of the legislation in 2021.

Judith Bradley I want to recommend anyone suffering from EBV, Fibroid, Arthritis, Blood Clotting, Ovarian and Cervical Cancer, Herpes Virus, Erectile dysfunction, Different types of Cancers, COPD, Lyme disease, low sperm count, Infertility, Plaques, Chronic Psoriasis, Cholesterol, Yeast Infection, Body Detox or any kind of disease to DR AHMED USMAN, trust me this man remedy works like magic. it's been over 2 years now since I was completely cured from herpes with his natural herbs .No more pains or any sign of outbreak for the past 2 years. E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp +12143027366 0

Sim Nyla Biden is a pathetic person 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

joe biden, us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), build back better