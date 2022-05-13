International
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/un-urges-israel-to-protect-freedom-of-assembly-after-video-emerges-of-journalist-funeral-1095495590.html
UN Urges Israel to Protect Freedom of Assembly After Video Emerges of Journalist Funeral
UN Urges Israel to Protect Freedom of Assembly After Video Emerges of Journalist Funeral
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of "shocking” video showing violence during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-13T17:19+0000
2022-05-13T17:19+0000
israel
middle east
al jazeera
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095477124_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c1bf9000296c6184317a9aeab14bf8f.jpg
Israeli forces fatally shot reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and injured another employee as the two were covering the government forces' raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, media reported on Wednesday.The video showed violence erupting during Akleh's funeral in Jerusalem when the Israeli police charged the crowd carrying her coffin.Haq said the United Nations will try to gather more information about the incident.No country can attack or kill journalists and those who are responsible for such actions need to be brought to account, Haq added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095477124_320:0:3051:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50b4b381cff680b80a6f123a1fde3cc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, middle east, al jazeera

UN Urges Israel to Protect Freedom of Assembly After Video Emerges of Journalist Funeral

17:19 GMT 13.05.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud IlleanFamily, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carry her coffin to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Family, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carry her coffin to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Thursday, May 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
Subscribe
US
India
Global
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of "shocking” video showing violence during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jerusalem and calls on the Israeli government to protect freedom of peaceful assembly, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.
“We have just seen the video coming from this, and this is very shocking to us,” Haq said in a press briefing.
Israeli forces fatally shot reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and injured another employee as the two were covering the government forces' raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, media reported on Wednesday.
The video showed violence erupting during Akleh's funeral in Jerusalem when the Israeli police charged the crowd carrying her coffin.
Haq said the United Nations will try to gather more information about the incident.
“Clearly, as in all cases, we want to make sure that the basic rights to freedom of assembly, and of course the right to freedom of peaceful demonstration are protected and upheld,” he said.
No country can attack or kill journalists and those who are responsible for such actions need to be brought to account, Haq added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала