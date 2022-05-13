https://sputniknews.com/20220513/un-urges-israel-to-protect-freedom-of-assembly-after-video-emerges-of-journalist-funeral-1095495590.html

UN Urges Israel to Protect Freedom of Assembly After Video Emerges of Journalist Funeral

UN Urges Israel to Protect Freedom of Assembly After Video Emerges of Journalist Funeral

UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of "shocking” video showing violence during the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T17:19+0000

2022-05-13T17:19+0000

2022-05-13T17:19+0000

israel

middle east

al jazeera

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095477124_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5c1bf9000296c6184317a9aeab14bf8f.jpg

Israeli forces fatally shot reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and injured another employee as the two were covering the government forces' raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, media reported on Wednesday.The video showed violence erupting during Akleh's funeral in Jerusalem when the Israeli police charged the crowd carrying her coffin.Haq said the United Nations will try to gather more information about the incident.No country can attack or kill journalists and those who are responsible for such actions need to be brought to account, Haq added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, middle east, al jazeera