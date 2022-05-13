International
Palestinian Journalist Killed in West Bank
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Finland attempting to join NATO, and Russia warning Finland of...
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Finland attempting to join NATO, and Russia warning Finland of joining NATO.
GUESTJeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Living in Israel, ExPatriots, and Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh KilledRabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | The Reengineering of Judaism, Controlling the Narrative, and David DukeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jeff Halper about the ignorance of America, the Peace Corps, and abortion rights in Israel. Jeff explained his reasons for moving out of America and Israel as America's surrogate in the Middle East. Jeff discussed the corrupt relationship between America and Israel.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about Jewish people of all races, anti semites in media, and the issues with Zionism. Rabbi Yaakov discussed the rules of Judaism and Rabbi Yaakov's past debates against Zionists. Rabbi Yaakov explained the history of Nazi Germany and Zionism in opposition to Judaism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
syria
08:55 GMT 13.05.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Finland attempting to join NATO, and Russia warning Finland of joining NATO.
GUEST
Jeff Halper - Author, Activist, Anthropologist, and Professor | Living in Israel, ExPatriots, and Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Killed
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | The Reengineering of Judaism, Controlling the Narrative, and David Duke
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jeff Halper about the ignorance of America, the Peace Corps, and abortion rights in Israel. Jeff explained his reasons for moving out of America and Israel as America's surrogate in the Middle East. Jeff discussed the corrupt relationship between America and Israel.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Rabbi Yaakov about Jewish people of all races, anti semites in media, and the issues with Zionism. Rabbi Yaakov discussed the rules of Judaism and Rabbi Yaakov's past debates against Zionists. Rabbi Yaakov explained the history of Nazi Germany and Zionism in opposition to Judaism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
