https://sputniknews.com/20220511/israel-offers-palestinians-joint-investigation-into-death-of-al-jazeera-journalist-1095422125.html

Israel Offers Palestinians Joint Investigation Into Death of Al-Jazeera Journalist

Israel Offers Palestinians Joint Investigation Into Death of Al-Jazeera Journalist

In recent days, there has been violence and clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police. 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T10:00+0000

2022-05-11T10:00+0000

2022-05-11T10:00+0000

middle east

israel

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091643149_0:311:3073:2039_1920x0_80_0_0_be0b962ab1291a2939e3593aa513da37.jpg

Israel is offering Palestinians a joint investigation into the death of a journalist from the Al Jazeera network in the West Bank, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.He added that the Israeli security forces "will continue to act everywhere to prevent terrorism and the killing of Israelis".For his part, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the reporter was "probably" killed by Palestinian gunfire.According to Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while covering Israeli raids in the West Bank city of Jenin.Other reports claim that she was shot in the head, despite wearing a bullet-proof vest clearly labelled "press".The Israeli military said its forces came under attack while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, more than 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks.On Monday, clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank resulted in 36 Palestinians being injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.Earlier, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, israel, palestine