Israel Offers Palestinians Joint Investigation Into Death of Al-Jazeera Journalist
Israel Offers Palestinians Joint Investigation Into Death of Al-Jazeera Journalist
In recent days, there has been violence and clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police. 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
middle east
israel
palestine
Israel is offering Palestinians a joint investigation into the death of a journalist from the Al Jazeera network in the West Bank, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.He added that the Israeli security forces "will continue to act everywhere to prevent terrorism and the killing of Israelis".For his part, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the reporter was "probably" killed by Palestinian gunfire.According to Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while covering Israeli raids in the West Bank city of Jenin.Other reports claim that she was shot in the head, despite wearing a bullet-proof vest clearly labelled "press".The Israeli military said its forces came under attack while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, more than 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks.On Monday, clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank resulted in 36 Palestinians being injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.Earlier, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.
middle east, israel, palestine

Israel Offers Palestinians Joint Investigation Into Death of Al-Jazeera Journalist

10:00 GMT 11.05.2022
Israeli security forces block the road leading to the site of the shooting attack near Homesh, an illegal Israeli outpost that had previously been evacuated by the government, in the occupied West Bank, on December 17, 2021.
Israeli security forces block the road leading to the site of the shooting attack near Homesh, an illegal Israeli outpost that had previously been evacuated by the government, in the occupied West Bank, on December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
In recent days, there has been violence and clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and the Israeli riot police.
Israel is offering Palestinians a joint investigation into the death of a journalist from the Al Jazeera network in the West Bank, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.
"We offer the Palestinians a joint investigation into the unfortunate death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Journalists must be protected on the battlefield, and we must get to the truth," Lapid said.
He added that the Israeli security forces "will continue to act everywhere to prevent terrorism and the killing of Israelis".
For his part, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the reporter was "probably" killed by Palestinian gunfire.
According to Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli soldiers while covering Israeli raids in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Other reports claim that she was shot in the head, despite wearing a bullet-proof vest clearly labelled "press".
The Israeli military said its forces came under attack while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, more than 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks.
On Monday, clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank resulted in 36 Palestinians being injured, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
Earlier, local media reported that two Palestinians were fatally shot in separate incidents in the West Bank.
