https://sputniknews.com/20220512/man-city-talisman-kevin-de-bruyne-makes-premier-league-history-with-his-demolition-of-wolves-1095454544.html

Man City Talisman Kevin De Bruyne Makes Premier League History With His Demolition of Wolves

Man City Talisman Kevin De Bruyne Makes Premier League History With His Demolition of Wolves

With only two more games to go, Man City are in command of the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men have now taken a three-point lead over rivals... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-12T10:01+0000

2022-05-12T10:01+0000

2022-05-12T10:01+0000

sport

sport

sport

kevin de bruyne

manchester city

manchester city

premier league

premier league

english premier league

pep guardiola

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095455370_0:39:2792:1610_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb26fd501018ffadd0e1acc48006480.jpg

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne created Premier League history in the 5-1 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night as he broke Damien Duff's long-standing record of scoring the most goals without a header in the competition.Before the game against Wolves, the Belgian footballer and the former Chelsea winger were tied at 54 goals each in this department.But after his heroics at the Molineux Stadium, he took his tally of such strikes to 57, thus becoming the player with the greatest number of goals without a header in the United Kingdom's top domestic tourney.De Bruyne was in full flow right from the word go, scoring his first goal in the sixth minute before completing a stunning hat-trick by the 24th.It was the third-quickest hat-trick recorded in the English top-flight after Sadio Mane and Dwight Yorke's 16 and 22-minute hat-tricks against Aston Villa and Arsenal in 2015 and 2001 respectively.However, the Drongen-born footballer didn't stop there as he added a fourth goal to his kitty in the 60th minute, making it the first time he has scored that many goals in his career.De Bruyne's quadruple kept City on top in the Premier League table and it meant that they now need only four points in their next two matches to defend the title.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, kevin de bruyne, manchester city, manchester city, premier league, premier league, english premier league, pep guardiola, liverpool, footballer, football star, football player, player, match, game, football team, record, record, history, sputnik, football club, club