https://sputniknews.com/20220512/man-city-talisman-kevin-de-bruyne-makes-premier-league-history-with-his-demolition-of-wolves-1095454544.html
Man City Talisman Kevin De Bruyne Makes Premier League History With His Demolition of Wolves
Man City Talisman Kevin De Bruyne Makes Premier League History With His Demolition of Wolves
With only two more games to go, Man City are in command of the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men have now taken a three-point lead over rivals... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-12T10:01+0000
2022-05-12T10:01+0000
2022-05-12T10:01+0000
sport
sport
sport
kevin de bruyne
manchester city
manchester city
premier league
premier league
english premier league
pep guardiola
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095455370_0:39:2792:1610_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb26fd501018ffadd0e1acc48006480.jpg
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne created Premier League history in the 5-1 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night as he broke Damien Duff's long-standing record of scoring the most goals without a header in the competition.Before the game against Wolves, the Belgian footballer and the former Chelsea winger were tied at 54 goals each in this department.But after his heroics at the Molineux Stadium, he took his tally of such strikes to 57, thus becoming the player with the greatest number of goals without a header in the United Kingdom's top domestic tourney.De Bruyne was in full flow right from the word go, scoring his first goal in the sixth minute before completing a stunning hat-trick by the 24th.It was the third-quickest hat-trick recorded in the English top-flight after Sadio Mane and Dwight Yorke's 16 and 22-minute hat-tricks against Aston Villa and Arsenal in 2015 and 2001 respectively.However, the Drongen-born footballer didn't stop there as he added a fourth goal to his kitty in the 60th minute, making it the first time he has scored that many goals in his career.De Bruyne's quadruple kept City on top in the Premier League table and it meant that they now need only four points in their next two matches to defend the title.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0c/1095455370_256:0:2733:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_2800dd4fa62a2d727213aac3f5e94681.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, kevin de bruyne, manchester city, manchester city, premier league, premier league, english premier league, pep guardiola, liverpool, footballer, football star, football player, player, match, game, football team, record, record, history, sputnik, football club, club
Man City Talisman Kevin De Bruyne Makes Premier League History With His Demolition of Wolves
With only two more games to go, Man City are in command of the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's men have now taken a three-point lead over rivals Liverpool and the one man who is responsible for putting them in front is Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City
midfielder Kevin De Bruyne created Premier League history in the 5-1 demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night as he broke Damien Duff's long-standing record of scoring the most goals without a header in the competition.
Before the game against Wolves, the Belgian footballer and the former Chelsea winger were tied at 54 goals each in this department.
But after his heroics at the Molineux Stadium, he took his tally of such strikes to 57, thus becoming the player with the greatest number of goals
without a header in the United Kingdom's top domestic tourney.
De Bruyne was in full flow right from the word go, scoring his first goal in the sixth minute before completing a stunning hat-trick by the 24th.
It was the third-quickest hat-trick recorded in the English top-flight
after Sadio Mane and Dwight Yorke's 16 and 22-minute hat-tricks against Aston Villa and Arsenal in 2015 and 2001 respectively.
However, the Drongen-born footballer didn't stop there as he added a fourth goal to his kitty in the 60th minute, making it the first time he has scored that many goals in his career.
De Bruyne's quadruple kept City on top in the Premier League table and it meant that they now need only four points in their next two matches to defend the title.