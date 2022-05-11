LIVE UPDATES: Russia Received No Explanation From Ukraine on Gas Transit 'Force Majeure' - Kremlin

Russian armed forces and Donbass militias are advancing with the special operation in Ukraine.
Mariupol, a coastal city in the breakaway DPR with a population of 450,000, came under the control of Russian forces in April, with the remainder of Azov militants holed up in a local steel plant Azovstal.
More than a million people have been evacuated from Ukraine and Donbass to Russia since the beginning of the special operation.
