International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/kiev-asks-moscow-to-swap-ukrainian-soldiers-from-azovstal-for-russian-pows-1095445034.html
Kiev Asks Moscow to Swap Ukrainian Soldiers From Azovstal for Russian POWs
Kiev Asks Moscow to Swap Ukrainian Soldiers From Azovstal for Russian POWs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has proposed to Russia to swap Ukrainian soldiers pinned at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for captured Russians, Ukrainian... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-11T21:34+0000
2022-05-11T21:34+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
mariupol
azov
azov battalion
pow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095445008_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1bf80d91d547aabcd6417b405f3eda0.jpg
"We have proposed to the Russians the following swap: we evacuate our boys from Azovtsal via a humanitarian corridor. In exchange, we give back captured Russians under the standard rules of prisoners of war exchange. There has been no agreement at the moment. The talks are ongoing," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.At the time of the proclamation of the Donetsk People's Republic in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of about 450,000 people, was the second city of the republic after Donetsk, but in June of the same year, Ukrainian security forces regained control of the city. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.On March 7, twelve days after the launch of Moscow's military operation, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.On April 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, announced that the entire city territory had been cleared of the Ukrainian military, foreign mercenaries and neo-Nazis from the Azov battalion.The Russian military regularly announces the opening of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. During the corridors opening, the Russian army and the military of the DPR "unilaterally cease any military operations, the units are withdrawn to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians in any direction they choose, both to the territory of Russia and to areas controlled by the Kiev authorities." Earlier, the top Russian military official said that thanks to the measures of Moscow and with the participation of the UN and the ICRC, a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal was completed on Saturday. Some 51 people were saved, including 11 children.
https://sputniknews.com/20220507/beaten--denied-safe-exit-french-journo-presents-eyewitness-accounts-of-azov-crimes-in-mariupol-1095333291.html
ukraine
donbass
mariupol
azov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095445008_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_559afeab9c10f4e3ba9e60ca8965dd65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, donbass, mariupol, azov, azov battalion, pow

Kiev Asks Moscow to Swap Ukrainian Soldiers From Azovstal for Russian POWs

21:34 GMT 11.05.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankView of the metallurgical plant "Azovstal" in Mariupol.
View of the metallurgical plant Azovstal in Mariupol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has proposed to Russia to swap Ukrainian soldiers pinned at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for captured Russians, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.
"We have proposed to the Russians the following swap: we evacuate our boys from Azovtsal via a humanitarian corridor. In exchange, we give back captured Russians under the standard rules of prisoners of war exchange. There has been no agreement at the moment. The talks are ongoing," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
At the time of the proclamation of the Donetsk People's Republic in 2014, Mariupol, with a population of about 450,000 people, was the second city of the republic after Donetsk, but in June of the same year, Ukrainian security forces regained control of the city.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
On March 7, twelve days after the launch of Moscow's military operation, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.
On April 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, announced that the entire city territory had been cleared of the Ukrainian military, foreign mercenaries and neo-Nazis from the Azov battalion.
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Beaten & Denied Safe Exit: French Journo Presents Eyewitness Accounts of Azov Crimes in Mariupol
7 May, 13:12 GMT
The Russian military regularly announces the opening of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant. During the corridors opening, the Russian army and the military of the DPR "unilaterally cease any military operations, the units are withdrawn to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians in any direction they choose, both to the territory of Russia and to areas controlled by the Kiev authorities."
Earlier, the top Russian military official said that thanks to the measures of Moscow and with the participation of the UN and the ICRC, a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal was completed on Saturday. Some 51 people were saved, including 11 children.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала