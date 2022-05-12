https://sputniknews.com/20220512/one-dead-several-wounded-as-ukraine-shells-village-in-russias-belgorod-region-governor-says-1095447064.html

One Dead, Several Wounded as Ukraine Shells Village in Russia's Belgorod Region, Governor Says

The Belgorod region of Russia, bordering the Ukrainian Kharkov region, has been regularly shelled since the beginning of April, sometimes resulting in... 12.05.2022, Sputnik International

The governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said that as a result of the shelling of the village of Solokhi from the side of Ukraine on Wednesday night, one person was killed and six were injured.According to the governor's posts on Telegram, the regional ministry of health stated that the official victims toll in the incident stood at six people wounded, and one person died while in an ambulance. All necessary assistance has been provided to the wounded.The governor added that the residents of the village would be taken to a safe place under the care of the local emergency situations ministry's officials.Prior to that, Gladkov reported the village of Solokhi was shelled from the Ukrainian side, and that there was damage: a partial destruction of one residential building. He emphasized that the settlement was not on fire as a result of the shelling.The village is located not far from the Kharkov region of Ukraine, and has not previously been subjected to shelling.Earlier on Wednesday, the Belgorod region extended the increased yellow level of terror attack threat until May 25. The yellow level of terror attack threat in the region was introduced on April 11 due to the increasing number of shelling incidents at the border. Last week, Gladkov said that the Ukrainian side had shelled two villages, but there were "no casualties among the civilian population." On May 1, a fire broke out in the region near the Russian Defense Ministry's facility.Still, despite multiple examples of Ukrainian shelling of Russian border regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Arab TV networks earlier this month that the Ukrainian army does not undertake operations on Russian territory. The conflict, according to Zelensky, is confined strictly to Ukrainian land and has not spilled to Russia, according to him.

