'Does Not Pay Attention': Lionel Messi's Reaction to Boos From PSG Fans Revealed by Angel Di Maria

Lionel Messi's PSG teammate Angel Di Maria has disclosed that the Argentina skipper "does not pay attention" to the jeers he has been subjected to in Paris in the past couple of weeks.The former Barcelona talisman has received regular boos from the club's supporters since PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.The 34-year-old legendary footballer was brought to the "City of Love" by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to deliver the elusive continental competition to the French outfit, only to see them crash out in the Round of 16.While Messi's goalscoring numbers have been considerably low when compared to his Blaugrana days, as he has only succeeded in hitting the net on nine occasions in 32 appearances across competitions, he has complemented Kylian Mbappe in the attack well.The Argentine has provided the second-most assists in the French top flight, with Mbappe being on top of the list. While the World Cup winner has 14 assists to his name, La Pulga has 13.This is possibly why Di Maria believes Messi should not be at the receiving end of all the jeers he has been getting in France."But here at the club, people, the ultras, are demanding, they are very passionate and they see the best players coming in and we are eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League, it's normal that they are disappointed. It happens everywhere", he added.Di Maria, however, acknowledged that despite being targeted by PSG's fans, Messi has remained unperturbed by the criticism coming his way. However, Messi's widespread condemnation for his performances with PSG isn't without reason.For the first time since 2015, Messi is set to record fewer than five goals in an entire season.This is a considerable fall for a player who built his entire reputation on scoring goals.After all, who could have imagined that Messi, who still holds the record for most goals (73) in a season (2011-12), would struggle to touch double digits in France?

