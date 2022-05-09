International
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Sportsman With 100 Mln Followers on Insta, FB & Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Sportsman With 100 Mln Followers on Insta, FB & Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his penchant for breaking records. On the pitch, he's the all-time scorer in international football and the Champions League... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095226965_0:60:3001:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_183b6991c63c0ded967494efb8766c29.jpg
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday became the first sports star in the world to reach 100 million followers on Instagram*, Facebook*, and Twitter.CR7 currently has more than 439m followers on Instagram, 151m on Facebook, and 100m on Twitter, making him the only man on the planet to have more than 650m social media followers across the three platforms.Ronaldo was also the first to have half-a-billion followers on social media, having reached there in February 2021.Coming back to Twitter, the Funchal-born player is the fifth most followed celeb on the microblogging app behind former US President Barack Obama, as well as musicians Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Rihanna.While Obama has 132m, Bieber has 114m, Perry has 109m, and Rihanna has 106m Twitter followers respectively.Talking about the first person to reach the 100m milestone on Twitter, that feat belongs to Perry, who accomplished the historic landmark in June 2017.Meanwhile, Rihanna is the only other person - man or woman - to have more than 100m followers across Insta, FB, and Twitter.At the moment, the Barbadian songwriter and singer has 128m followers on Instagram, 106.4m on Twitter, and 102m on Facebook.*Instagram, Facebook are companies banned in Russia over extremist activities
sport, cristiano ronaldo, twitter, followers, social media, instagram, rihanna, katy perry, justin bieber, barack obama, footballer, football player, football, football star, football legend, manchester united

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Sportsman With 100 Mln Followers on Insta, FB & Twitter

15:57 GMT 09.05.2022 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 10.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankCristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
Go to the photo bank
Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his penchant for breaking records. On the pitch, he's the all-time scorer in international football and the Champions League. Off the pitch, he has the largest army of followers on both Instagram and Facebook, and on Monday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner touched another milestone.
Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday became the first sports star in the world to reach 100 million followers on Instagram*, Facebook*, and Twitter.

CR7 currently has more than 439m followers on Instagram, 151m on Facebook, and 100m on Twitter, making him the only man on the planet to have more than 650m social media followers across the three platforms.

Ronaldo was also the first to have half-a-billion followers on social media, having reached there in February 2021.

Coming back to Twitter, the Funchal-born player is the fifth most followed celeb on the microblogging app behind former US President Barack Obama, as well as musicians Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Rihanna.

While Obama has 132m, Bieber has 114m, Perry has 109m, and Rihanna has 106m Twitter followers respectively.

Talking about the first person to reach the 100m milestone on Twitter, that feat belongs to Perry, who accomplished the historic landmark in June 2017.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is the only other person - man or woman - to have more than 100m followers across Insta, FB, and Twitter.

At the moment, the Barbadian songwriter and singer has 128m followers on Instagram, 106.4m on Twitter, and 102m on Facebook.
*Instagram, Facebook are companies banned in Russia over extremist activities
