International
https://sputniknews.com/20220416/social-media-influencer-apologises-over-refuted-rumour-about-rihannas-breakup-with-aap-rocky-1094819412.html
Social Media Influencer Apologises Over Refuted Rumour About Rihanna's Breakup With A$AP Rocky
Social Media Influencer Apologises Over Refuted Rumour About Rihanna's Breakup With A$AP Rocky
The influencer also promised to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like”. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T16:42+0000
2022-04-16T16:51+0000
viral
rihanna
social media
rumors
apology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092649256_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d4901b5c9ccaebe203b0cd8be1f70b8e.jpg
Social media influencer and fashion writer Louis Pisano has offered an apology for spreading rumours about an alleged breakup between singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.Earlier this week, Pisano claimed on social media that Rihanna broke up with Rocky after she “caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi".While the claim initially caused somewhat of a furore online, they were promptly refuted by sources cited by media publications such as Page Six, with Muaddi herself also denying the rumours.In response, Pisano apologised via an Instagram* story, describing the previous move as a “dumb decision to tweet some information I had received”.“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it”, Pisano added. “I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets”.The influencer also said they are going to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work”.* Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092649256_238:0:2835:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b548aee6bef1115ae28738c28bf11a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, rihanna, social media, rumors, apology

Social Media Influencer Apologises Over Refuted Rumour About Rihanna's Breakup With A$AP Rocky

16:42 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 16.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniRihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York
Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The influencer also promised to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like”.
Social media influencer and fashion writer Louis Pisano has offered an apology for spreading rumours about an alleged breakup between singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Earlier this week, Pisano claimed on social media that Rihanna broke up with Rocky after she “caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi".
While the claim initially caused somewhat of a furore online, they were promptly refuted by sources cited by media publications such as Page Six, with Muaddi herself also denying the rumours.
In response, Pisano apologised via an Instagram* story, describing the previous move as a “dumb decision to tweet some information I had received”.
“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it”, Pisano added. “I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets”.
The influencer also said they are going to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work”.
* Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала