Social Media Influencer Apologises Over Refuted Rumour About Rihanna's Breakup With A$AP Rocky
16:42 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 16.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniRihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
The influencer also promised to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like”.
Social media influencer and fashion writer Louis Pisano has offered an apology for spreading rumours about an alleged breakup between singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Earlier this week, Pisano claimed on social media that Rihanna broke up with Rocky after she “caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi".
While the claim initially caused somewhat of a furore online, they were promptly refuted by sources cited by media publications such as Page Six, with Muaddi herself also denying the rumours.
In response, Pisano apologised via an Instagram* story, describing the previous move as a “dumb decision to tweet some information I had received”.
I hope Rihanna, Rocky and Amina sue him so bad for allegations and defamation.— 𝗔𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮 ♡ (@kaparna96) April 16, 2022
Bringing distress upon a pregnant woman and Amina being harassed by rih army. I hope louis pisano goes to hell. pic.twitter.com/vieBps9A0E
“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it”, Pisano added. “I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets”.
The influencer also said they are going to “take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work”.
* Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities