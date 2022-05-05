https://sputniknews.com/20220505/french-media-trying-to-cover-up-military-crimes-in-mali-human-rights-activist-says-1095290475.html

French Media Trying to Cover Up Military Crimes in Mali, Human Rights Activist Says

French Media Trying to Cover Up Military Crimes in Mali, Human Rights Activist Says

French Media Trying to Cover Up Military Crimes in Mali, Human Rights Activist Says

2022-05-05T13:57+0000

2022-05-05T13:57+0000

2022-05-05T14:01+0000

france

africa

war crimes

war crimes

mali

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105879/68/1058796823_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_0921ae9df23b73addd5ee2d42817b2a1.jpg

In May, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Russia initiated a discussion in the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in the Malian city of Gossi with the aim of raising the issue of the disinformation campaign unleashed by France with accusations against Mali and Russia. In April, Malian troops reportedly found bodies buried near the former French base in Gossi.Terada noted that Mali and Russia should conduct an independent investigation. The Russian experts should promptly conduct this investigation, and reveal the evidence when a truly objective and independent institution is created, which will continue to deal with issues of regulating international relations, she added.The French-led military task force Takuba was founded in 2014 by a number of European countries to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in Sahel. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies in Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian soldiers, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the withdrawal of troops from the country will take from four to six months. The Malian government, in turn, urged Paris to withdraw the troops involved in counterterrorism operations "without delay".On Monday, the Malian transitional authorities announced their decision to break off defence cooperation with France.

france

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, africa, war crimes, war crimes, mali