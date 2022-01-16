Video: 'French President Macron' Dummy Allegedly Burnt in Mali During Protests Over ECOWAS Sanctions
© REUTERS / PAUL LORGERIEA supporter holds a flag of France, with the drawing of a skull on it, as he participates in a demonstration called by Mali's transitional government after ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) imposed sanctions in Bamako, Mali, January 14, 2022
The West African nation faced sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the delay of presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 to 2025. The sanctions were supported by the US and France (Mali used to be a French colony).
Protesters in Mali burned what was described by social media users as a dummy of "French President [Emmanuel] Macron", as massive demonstrations against ECOWAS sanctions took place in the nation's capital of Bamako on Friday.
In a video shared online, an alleged "Macron" dummy, wrapped in the French national flag, is seen being set on fire by a crowd of yelling protesters. One of the demonstrators is seen wearing what appears to be a cape made of a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"These people have won the right to use any means necessary to [oust] French puppets and win their complete freedom", the post's caption reads.
"French President Macron" being burned in #Bamaka #Mali by protesters. French Imperialism in west and central Africa needs to end. These people have won the right to use any means necessary to outs French puppets and win their complete freedom. #NoMore https://t.co/NC4CP5IYov— Larmbert Ebitu 🇺🇬 (@Futurical) January 15, 2022
France has recently voiced support for sanctions imposed on Mali by ECOWAS - the Economic Community of West African States - due to the decision by the military government to postpone elections scheduled for 2022 to 2025 over the unstable security situation in the country.
The ECOWAS sanctions that followed the announcement were blasted by the government as inhumane and illegitimate. On Friday, Malians rallied on the streets of Bamako with slogans like "Down with ECOWAS" and "Down with France".
Paris does not enjoy a lot of love among Malians, as the West African nation is a former French colony. Mali's residents appear particularly irritated by France's "Operation Barkhane" that started in 2014 with the goal of battling Islamist militants in Africa's Sahel region.
In October, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga told RIA Novosti in an interview that France has been secretly supporting the terrorists instead of trying to win the war against them.