Video: 'French President Macron' Dummy Allegedly Burnt in Mali During Protests Over ECOWAS Sanctions

The West African nation faced sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the delay of presidential and parliamentary elections... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

Protesters in Mali burned what was described by social media users as a dummy of "French President [Emmanuel] Macron", as massive demonstrations against ECOWAS sanctions took place in the nation's capital of Bamako on Friday.In a video shared online, an alleged "Macron" dummy, wrapped in the French national flag, is seen being set on fire by a crowd of yelling protesters. One of the demonstrators is seen wearing what appears to be a cape made of a poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin.France has recently voiced support for sanctions imposed on Mali by ECOWAS - the Economic Community of West African States - due to the decision by the military government to postpone elections scheduled for 2022 to 2025 over the unstable security situation in the country.The ECOWAS sanctions that followed the announcement were blasted by the government as inhumane and illegitimate. On Friday, Malians rallied on the streets of Bamako with slogans like "Down with ECOWAS" and "Down with France".Paris does not enjoy a lot of love among Malians, as the West African nation is a former French colony. Mali's residents appear particularly irritated by France's "Operation Barkhane" that started in 2014 with the goal of battling Islamist militants in Africa's Sahel region. In October, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga told RIA Novosti in an interview that France has been secretly supporting the terrorists instead of trying to win the war against them.

