'Your Support Means the World to Us': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Special Message to Man Utd Fans
'Your Support Means the World to Us': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Special Message to Man Utd Fans
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United future may have come under intense speculation in recent days but the Portuguese wizard continues to be the knight in shining armour at Old Trafford this season. Once again, CR7 was the central figure in their lopsided triumph over Brentford on Monday.
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special message to Manchester United's fans, saying that their "support means the world" to him. The message has come amid reports that the Portugal skipper is on his way out at Old Trafford with incoming coach Erik ten Hag not inclined to include him in his vision for the side. However, the legendary footballer has hinted at the same time that he would stay with the 20-time English champions in 2022-23, with the 2016 Euro winner focused on guiding the Red Devils back to their "glory" days in the United Kingdom.On Monday, Ronaldo took his overall goal tally to 24 this season, leading United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. After his team's victory in their last home game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to thank the club's supporters who he claimed never stopped supporting United despite their capricious performance on the pitch. "Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better every day, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!" he added.Although Ronaldo did his bit to see United secure a finish in the Premier League's top four with 24 goals this season, his efforts ultimately came to naught as Ralf Rangnick's men are set to miss out on next season's Champions League. Silverware hasn't come United's way since 2017 when they won the Europa League. This is why Ronaldo has faced such a barrage of criticism because, according to some pundits, he's part of the problem at the club. But United's interim boss, Rangnick, has backed Ronaldo to prove his mettle under the Dutchman."The way we played again tonight - not only because he scored, he also won the penalty and helped defensively - why should he not be part of the squad and help the team?" Rangnick asked after United's win on Monday.Ronaldo is known for taking up challenges in his career and his post on social media suggests that he's keen to bring "glory" back to United.
Cristiano Ronaldo
has sent a special message to Manchester United's fans, saying that their "support means the world" to him.
The message has come amid reports that the Portugal skipper is on his way out at Old Trafford with incoming coach Erik ten Hag not inclined to include him in his vision for the side.
However, the legendary footballer has hinted at the same time that he would stay with the 20-time English champions in 2022-23, with the 2016 Euro winner focused on guiding the Red Devils
back to their "glory" days in the United Kingdom.
On Monday, Ronaldo took his overall goal tally to 24 this season, leading United to a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford.
After his team's victory in their last home game, the five-time Ballon d'Or
winner took to Instagram to thank the club's supporters who he claimed never stopped supporting United despite their capricious performance on the pitch.
"Once again, great support from the stands. Let's take this opportunity of our last game of the season at Old Trafford to thank our amazing supporters, who endured a difficult season by our side and never abandoned us," he wrote on the popular photo-sharing app.
"Thanks, guys. Your support means the world to us and our goal is to become better every day, so that we can achieve what we all want: glory for Man. United!" he added.
Although Ronaldo did his bit to see United secure a finish in the Premier League's top four with 24 goals this season, his efforts ultimately came to naught as Ralf Rangnick's men are set to miss out on next season's Champions League.
Silverware hasn't come United's way since 2017 when they won the Europa League. This is why Ronaldo has faced such a barrage of criticism because, according to some pundits, he's part of the problem at the club.
Both former England skipper Wayne Rooney and Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher have claimed that United need fresher legs to usher in a new era at Old Trafford and don't see a place for Ronaldo in Ten Hag's team next season.
But United's interim boss, Rangnick, has backed Ronaldo to prove his mettle under the Dutchman.
"The way we played again tonight - not only because he scored, he also won the penalty and helped defensively - why should he not be part of the squad and help the team?" Rangnick asked after United's win on Monday.
Ronaldo is known for taking up challenges in his career and his post on social media suggests that he's keen to bring "glory" back to United.