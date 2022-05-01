https://sputniknews.com/20220501/reunion-on-the-cards-cristiano-ronaldo-could-rejoin-real-madrid-amid-uncertain-man-utd-future-1095180680.html

Reunion on the Cards? Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Rejoin Real Madrid Amid Uncertain Man Utd Future'

Reunion on the Cards? Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Rejoin Real Madrid Amid Uncertain Man Utd Future'

Cristiano Ronaldo may be Man United's top scorer this term, but his Old Trafford future has become uncertain after Erik ten Hag's appointment as their new... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-01T10:17+0000

2022-05-01T10:17+0000

2022-05-01T10:17+0000

sports

cristiano ronaldo

fc real madrid

manchester united

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094640464_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_449550b306ac16ecdc8f470ba3c798d3.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin Real Madrid in a surprise summer move, with the La Liga champions keen on a reunion with their all-time scorer, The Mirror reported. Ronaldo left the Spanish giants in 2018 after having spent a decade there, transforming himself from a world-class footballer to the all-time great of the sport. In fact, the kind of success the Funchal-born football star tasted with Madrid is hard to come by even in decades. On an individual level, Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 appearances at the club, becoming Real's leading scorer by a fair margin, having broken Raul's record of 323 strikes for the Spaniards. Meanwhile, the Spanish outfit became the only team to complete a hat-trick of Champions League trophies from 2016 to 2018 during his power-packed spell with the Los Blancos. The reason why Carlo Ancelotti's side is interested in luring him back to the Bernabeu is the sheer numbers Ronaldo has been successful in putting up in England. Despite United's disastrous campaign in which they have been eliminated from every major domestic and European competition in the initial rounds, Ronaldo has shined like a ray of hope as he has taken his tally of goals to 23 in 37 matches across competitions. He has scored 17 goals in the Premier League and is the second highest scorer in the English top flight, behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has 22 in front of his name. Moreover, Real are also trying to put in a contingency plan in place in case Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe refuses to join them in the summer with the Ligue 1 team's manager Mauricio Pochettino insisting that the World Cup winner stay in France next season. For months, Real have courted Mbappe, but there's no guarantee as yet that the French international will join them in the next couple of months, because PSG have been piling huge pressure on him in recent days. That's where Ronaldo comes into the picture for the 13-time Champions League winners, as he has been a proven performer in the Iberian Peninsula in the past. Additionally, he would not need much time to adapt in Real's current squad as he shares a great rapport with most of them, including Karim Benzema, who considers him as his elder brother. Although Mbappe will become a free agent after 30 June, he will still cost much more than Ronaldo, as Real would have to offer him a mega contract to shut the door for a contract extension at PSG.The French powerhouse have reportedly offered the ex-AS Monaco striker a whopping $189 million bonus for extending his stay at the Parc des Princes. In contrast, Real would be in a position to conclude a deal for Ronaldo for as little as $12-13 million with United, considering the Red Devils paid around $18 million to Juventus for his transfer last year. Coming back to Ronaldo's future at United, while the talismanic striker has the numbers to impress upon his incoming boss ten Hag, the current Ajax manager is known for relying on youth and that's why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would require assurances from him to remain with United during the 2022-23 season. Another factor which could force Ronaldo to press the exit button from United is his insatiable desire to win trophies, something he hasn't been able to do in the United Kingdom. But it is something he could very well achieve at Real, as the Spanish team was crowned La Liga winners for the 35th time on Saturday. They are still in contention for an unprecedented 14th Champions League title and are all set to battle Man City in the second leg of their semifinal at home next week.

https://sputniknews.com/20220429/love-this-guy-fans-go-gaga-over-man-utd-roy-keane-mocking-ronaldos-critics-1095148173.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sports, cristiano ronaldo, fc real madrid, manchester united, football