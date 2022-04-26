https://sputniknews.com/20220426/ronaldos-man-utd-future-in-spotlight-with-dutch-legend-advising-erik-ten-hag-against-dropping-him-1095057992.html

Ronaldo's Man Utd Future in Spotlight With Dutch Legend Advising Erik ten Hag Against Dropping Him

Ronaldo's Man Utd Future in Spotlight With Dutch Legend Advising Erik ten Hag Against Dropping Him

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United journey has seen two completely contrasting eras. While in his first spell, the Portugal skipper won multiple Premier League... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T10:07+0000

2022-04-26T10:07+0000

2022-04-26T10:07+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

premier league

premier league

english premier league

sputnik

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093929446_0:216:3072:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_2da436ae43426bef64171e1d61367c02.jpg

Ever since Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next full-time manager, Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford future has come under intense speculation. Reports in the British press have even suggested that CR7 is not in the Dutchman's scheme of things. But Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has advised ten Hag against dropping the former Real Madrid talisman from his first team at United because he's still the most in-form player at the club.Ronaldo has been the silver-lining in United's disappointing run of late, as he delivered a splendid hat-trick against Norwich City to give them a much needed victory earlier this month. Last weekend, Ronaldo put up another stellar show as he was the lone scorer in United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal. His performance was all the more laudable, considering it came days after his newborn son's death, who passed away in a Madrid hospital recently. And van Basten believes that if the Funchal-born football star continues to perform like he has been doing, ten Hag will find no reason to keep him out of his plans at the club. Van Basten emphasised the fact that Ronaldo has been a hard worker all his life and has always focused on improving his game and that's why he would have no problem working with ten Hag. "Of course Ronaldo will need to work hard – but I am sure he will work hard because I can see ten Hag having an influence on him to get him to play how he wants", he concluded.Van Basten is among a select group of ex-footballers who have spoken in favour of Ronaldo extending his tenure at Carrington. Former United icons Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville have also thrown their weight behind the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the past. But others, including ex-England captain Wayne Rooney, have said that United made a mistake by signing Ronaldo. Instead they should have brought some talented youngsters because the club needs "fresher legs" to reinvigorate itself and the ex-Juventus attacker wasn't the man who could usher such a turnaround.Despite the negativity surrounding his role at United, Ronaldo has been their top scorer this term, having scored 22 goals in 36 appearances across competitions. His heroics, however, have remained unfruitful, as Ralf Rangnick's boys are currently sixth in the Premier League table and chances of a top-4 finish are all but over for them.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, premier league, premier league, english premier league, sputnik, football, football, football, football, footballer, football player, player, football star, football legend, football team, football club, future, future, manager, head coach, old trafford