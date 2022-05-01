https://sputniknews.com/20220501/twitter-split-as-musk-claims-he-is-liberal-but-woke-progressives-have-shifted-too-far-to-left--1095184070.html
Twitter Split as Musk Claims He is Liberal, but ‘Woke Progressives’ Have Shifted Too Far to Left
Twitter Split as Musk Claims He is Liberal, but ‘Woke Progressives’ Have Shifted Too Far to Left
Elon Musk resorted to his soon-to-be-purchased Twitter platform to share a stark stick-figure illustration highlighting his political stance over the last 14... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T14:17+0000
2022-05-01T14:17+0000
2022-05-01T14:17+0000
elon musk
twitter
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_f3dc242e71bd1d3f6e664a7424989615.jpg
A meme tweeted on Thursday by the billionaire chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk, purporting to show that his political views haven’t strayed too much from what they were like back in 2008 has ignited Twitter. The since-viral meme posted by the soon-to-be owner of Twitter, which showed a stick-figure labelled “me” starting off by standing left-of-centre close to a “fellow liberal” in 2008, when Barack Obama was first elected president, generated more than 11,000 retweets in under 10 minutes. After Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012, despite the “fellow liberal” being drawn to the extreme left in the pic, “Musk” remains in the same spot in the graphic illustration. But due to the gradual shift left, he appears even closer to the centre. The meme then suggests that by 2021, when President Joe Biden was elected, Musk’s “fellow liberal” had evolved into a “woke progressive” who had shifted so far left that the traction also shifted the centre sharply to the left. As a result, the Elon Musk stick-figure is portrayed as standing far to the right of centre, albeit never moving from his original position. Furthermore, the so-called “fellow liberal” is by now slamming Elon Musk as a “bigot”. In the comments section, Musk agreed with Dogecoin creator, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who responded to the meme by saying, “This is how I feel”. Elon Musk curtly responded, “Same”. However, overall, Twitter users were split, as some applauded Elon Musk’s post as “the most accurate tweet in world history”. Others argued that while data does show “asymmetric polarization”, the opposite of Musk’s claim was true.Some users referenced Musk’s recently concluded $44 billion deal to purchase the micro-blogging platform, wondering if the plan had been to "embed politics in the core of this company".The meme came after the much-publicised Twitter takeover by Musk earlier this week, when the platform’s board announced it had agreed to be acquired by the billionaire in a deal worth $44 billion, albeit subject to shareholder approval.The buyout deal sparked enthusiasm among those who considered the platform moderation as stifling expression of certain viewpoints, as Musk announced free speech commitments, a restoring of suspended accounts, and making its algorithms more transparent.Critics have voiced concerns that Twitter could descend further into chaos under Musk.
https://sputniknews.com/20220430/twitter-ceo-fields-employee-concerns-of-musk-triggering-mass-exodus-loss-of-investors--1095173922.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_af903482f97b7cf9221c24181feedf7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, twitter, us
Twitter Split as Musk Claims He is Liberal, but ‘Woke Progressives’ Have Shifted Too Far to Left
Elon Musk resorted to his soon-to-be-purchased Twitter platform to share a stark stick-figure illustration highlighting his political stance over the last 14 years, triggering a strong reaction from users.
A meme tweeted on Thursday by the billionaire chief executive of Tesla,
Elon Musk, purporting to show that his political views haven’t strayed too much from what they were like back in 2008 has ignited Twitter.
The since-viral meme posted by the soon-to-be owner of Twitter, which showed a stick-figure labelled “me” starting off by standing left-of-centre close to a “fellow liberal” in 2008, when Barack Obama was first elected president, generated more than 11,000 retweets in under 10 minutes.
After Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012, despite the “fellow liberal” being drawn to the extreme left in the pic, “Musk” remains in the same spot in the graphic illustration. But due to the gradual shift left, he appears even closer to the centre.
The meme then suggests that by 2021, when President Joe Biden was elected, Musk’s “fellow liberal” had evolved into a “woke progressive” who had shifted so far left that the traction also shifted the centre sharply to the left.
As a result, the Elon Musk stick-figure is portrayed as standing far to the right of centre, albeit never moving from his original position. Furthermore, the so-called “fellow liberal” is by now slamming Elon Musk as a “bigot”.
In the comments section, Musk agreed with Dogecoin
creator, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who responded to the meme by saying, “This is how I feel”. Elon Musk curtly responded, “Same”. However, overall, Twitter users were split, as some applauded Elon Musk’s post as “the most accurate tweet in world history”.
Others argued that while data does show “asymmetric polarization”, the opposite of Musk’s claim was true.
Some users referenced Musk’s recently concluded $44 billion deal to purchase
the micro-blogging platform, wondering if the plan had been to "embed politics in the core of this company".
The meme came after the much-publicised Twitter takeover by Musk earlier this week, when the platform’s board announced it had agreed to be acquired by the billionaire in a deal worth $44 billion, albeit subject to shareholder approval.
The buyout deal sparked enthusiasm among those who considered the platform moderation as stifling expression of certain viewpoints, as Musk announced free speech commitments, a restoring of suspended accounts, and making its algorithms more transparent.
Critics have voiced concerns that Twitter could descend further into chaos under Musk.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Elon Musk said in a statement posted to Twitter on 25 April.