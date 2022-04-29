https://sputniknews.com/20220429/elon-musk-sells-4bln-worth-of-tesla-shares-after-inking-twitter-deal-us-sec-shows-1095144872.html
Elon Musk Sells $4Bln Worth of Tesla Shares After Inking Twitter Deal, US SEC Shows
Elon Musk Sells $4Bln Worth of Tesla Shares After Inking Twitter Deal, US SEC Shows
Elon Musk Sells $4Bln Worth of Tesla Shares After Inking Twitter Deal, US SEC Shows
2022-04-29
2022-04-29T12:02+0000
2022-04-29T12:02+0000
Elon Musk Sells $4Bln Worth of Tesla Shares After Inking Twitter Deal, US SEC Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares worth about $4 billion of his electric car-making company Tesla after reaching an agreement to acquire Twitter, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) documents.
Musk made transactions on Tuesday, when Tesla stocks lost 12% in value, and on Wednesday, when stocks grew 0.6%, according to the documents. Musk said on Thursday that he will no longer be selling his Tesla shares
.
On Monday, Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionise Twitter’s role in public debate as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy
, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".
The billionaire said earlier that he was ready to spend $21 billion of his own funds to seal the deal, and that Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Bank of America, Barclays, and other institution will provide $25.5 billion in debt financing, with some $12.5 billion to of the loan to be secured with Tesla shares.