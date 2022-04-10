https://sputniknews.com/20220410/elon-musk-wants-to-cut-twitters-subscription-price-allow-dogecoin-payment-1094635039.html
Elon Musk Wants to Cut Twitter's Subscription Price, Allow Dogecoin Payment
On 4 April, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, US billionaire Elon Musk, acquired 9.2% of the shares of US microblogging company Twitter.
Elon Musk has come up with some ideas for changes to Twitter, which he recently bought a large stake in. The billionaire has proposed that users be allowed to edit publications, pay with dogecoin cryptocurrency and that Twitter Blue subscriptions should be cheaper.
He believes Twitter Blue subscription fees should be proportionate to availability—currently $3.00. He also hinted that in the future, it may be possible to pay with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
"Price should probably be [less than] $2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn't get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam," Musk tweeted.
Twitter Blue is a paid subscription to Twitter that was introduced in 2021. With its help, users can quickly and without ads read social networks and articles from a number of media available on the platform.
Also, Musk suggested verifying the accounts of all Twitter Blue users.
On 5 April, CEO Parag Agrawal said that Twitter had appointed Elon Musk to the company’s board of directors.
Prior to that, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said that the founder of Tesla and SpaceX had acquired a 9.2% stake in microblogging company Twitter.
After the publication, Twitter shares jumped by 28% at pre-market trading sessions on Monday.