Joe Biden Cracks Joke About 'Guy Named Brandon' Who is 'Having a Really Good Year' at WHCA Dinner

Joe Biden appeared to make a self-deprecating joke as he addressed an annual black tie event in Washington on Saturday night."Republicans seem to support one fellow… Some guy named Brandon. He's having a really good year. And I'm kind of happy for him," joked the US President before a gathering of an estimated 2,600 politicians, journalists and celebrities assembled at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner.POTUS was referencing a viral saying that first originated at a NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, on 2 October 2021. At the time, as a sportscaster was interviewing the winning driver, Brandon Brown, the crowd behind him was chanting “F*** Joe Biden”, with the reporter suggesting they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. The phrase took off, and ever since has been used as an euphemistic dig at the 79-year-old gaffe-prone President.Joe Biden offered up several more jokes at the event, headlined by "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. Weighing in on his own plunging approval ratings. Biden thanked the "42 percent who actually applauded" as he took the microphone, saying:As the President handed the mic over to the host, he told Trevor Noah that he approved of how he once called him "America's new Dad."The WHCA Dinner, an event dating back to 1921, was the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Furthermore, as Joe Biden told the crowd, Saturday marked “the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years."Trump was the only POTUS who snubbed the gathering while in office, telling reporters in 2019: "The Correspondents' Dinner is too negative, I like positive things."According to the WHCA, the annual event is held in support of the White House press corps, scholarships for aspiring journalists and to award significant work in journalism.
