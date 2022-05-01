International
https://sputniknews.com/20220501/joe-biden-cracks-joke-about-guy-named-brandon-who-is-having-a-really-good-year-at-whca-dinner-1095178096.html
Joe Biden Cracks Joke About 'Guy Named Brandon' Who is 'Having a Really Good Year' at WHCA Dinner
Joe Biden Cracks Joke About 'Guy Named Brandon' Who is 'Having a Really Good Year' at WHCA Dinner
As celebrities, journalists, members of Congress and top Joe Biden administration officials assembled for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 30 April... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T06:49+0000
2022-05-01T06:49+0000
joe biden
us
white house correspondents’ association (whca)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982595_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_099fecbf086f6dae37e8c24b0f636b77.jpg
Joe Biden appeared to make a self-deprecating joke as he addressed an annual black tie event in Washington on Saturday night."Republicans seem to support one fellow… Some guy named Brandon. He's having a really good year. And I'm kind of happy for him," joked the US President before a gathering of an estimated 2,600 politicians, journalists and celebrities assembled at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner.POTUS was referencing a viral saying that first originated at a NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, on 2 October 2021. At the time, as a sportscaster was interviewing the winning driver, Brandon Brown, the crowd behind him was chanting “F*** Joe Biden”, with the reporter suggesting they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. The phrase took off, and ever since has been used as an euphemistic dig at the 79-year-old gaffe-prone President.Joe Biden offered up several more jokes at the event, headlined by "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. Weighing in on his own plunging approval ratings. Biden thanked the "42 percent who actually applauded" as he took the microphone, saying:As the President handed the mic over to the host, he told Trevor Noah that he approved of how he once called him "America's new Dad."The WHCA Dinner, an event dating back to 1921, was the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Furthermore, as Joe Biden told the crowd, Saturday marked “the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years."Trump was the only POTUS who snubbed the gathering while in office, telling reporters in 2019: "The Correspondents' Dinner is too negative, I like positive things."According to the WHCA, the annual event is held in support of the White House press corps, scholarships for aspiring journalists and to award significant work in journalism.
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/colorado-judge-candidate-cannot-use-lets-go-brandon-on-ballot-1095150974.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/tremendous-failure-cnn-panel-grills-joe-biden-amid-lowest-yet-poll-rating--1094848029.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982595_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06a0d2281461f3a4fb4802a703d3adf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house correspondents’ association (whca)

Joe Biden Cracks Joke About 'Guy Named Brandon' Who is 'Having a Really Good Year' at WHCA Dinner

06:49 GMT 01.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenPresident Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle.
President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks Friday, April 22, 2022, at Green River College in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As celebrities, journalists, members of Congress and top Joe Biden administration officials assembled for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 30 April, back after a two-year hiatus, the POTUS delivered remarks at the Washington event.
Joe Biden appeared to make a self-deprecating joke as he addressed an annual black tie event in Washington on Saturday night.
"Republicans seem to support one fellow… Some guy named Brandon. He's having a really good year. And I'm kind of happy for him," joked the US President before a gathering of an estimated 2,600 politicians, journalists and celebrities assembled at the Washington Hilton Hotel for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner.
POTUS was referencing a viral saying that first originated at a NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, on 2 October 2021. At the time, as a sportscaster was interviewing the winning driver, Brandon Brown, the crowd behind him was chanting “F*** Joe Biden”, with the reporter suggesting they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver.
The phrase took off, and ever since has been used as an euphemistic dig at the 79-year-old gaffe-prone President.
Donald Trump and Dave Williams - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
Colorado Judge: Candidate Cannot Use 'Let's Go Brandon' on Ballot
29 April, 16:39 GMT
Joe Biden offered up several more jokes at the event, headlined by "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. Weighing in on his own plunging approval ratings. Biden thanked the "42 percent who actually applauded" as he took the microphone, saying:

"I'm really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating that I have," he said, in a jab at the press.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
'Tremendous Failure': CNN Panel Grills Joe Biden Amid Lowest-Yet Poll Rating
18 April, 08:16 GMT
As the President handed the mic over to the host, he told Trevor Noah that he approved of how he once called him "America's new Dad."
"Let me tell you something pal, I'm flattered anybody would call me a new anything," he said.
The WHCA Dinner, an event dating back to 1921, was the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, as Joe Biden told the crowd, Saturday marked “the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years."
"It's understandable. We had a horrible plague, followed by two years of COVID," said the President, in a dig at his predecessor, Donald Trump.
Trump was the only POTUS who snubbed the gathering while in office, telling reporters in 2019: "The Correspondents' Dinner is too negative, I like positive things."
According to the WHCA, the annual event is held in support of the White House press corps, scholarships for aspiring journalists and to award significant work in journalism.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала