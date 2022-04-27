https://sputniknews.com/20220427/polls-show-support-for-biden-plummeting-throughout-us-as-youth-approval-hits-record-low-1095087791.html
Polls Show Support For Biden Plummeting Throughout US As Youth Approval Hits Record Low
Polls Show Support For Biden Plummeting Throughout US As Youth Approval Hits Record Low
Democrat insiders see “doom” on the horizon ahead of midterms and say Biden officials are ‘heading for the lifeboats’ as a wave of high-level resignation began... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T03:47+0000
2022-04-27T03:47+0000
2022-04-27T03:47+0000
joe biden
us
polls
rating
inflation
gas prices
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982595_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_099fecbf086f6dae37e8c24b0f636b77.jpg
Only 41% of Americans 18-29 approve of Joe Biden’s performance as president, a new survey revealed Monday. According to polling from the Harvard Institute of Politics, President Biden’s approval rating has dropped nearly 20% in just one year, amid skyrocketing living costs and near-record gas prices which pro-Democrat media outlets have unsuccessfully attempted to pin on Russia.And the bad news for Biden doesn’t stop there. Tracking by Morning Consult Political Intelligence reportedly suggests Biden has a net disapproval rating in 40 out 50 states–including every single one of the key battleground states on which the Democratic Party’s hopes for maintaining control of Congress depend. In West Virginia, a whopping 74% of respondents disapproved of the US President, and net approval for Biden among independents fell by 38 points in Michigan, and 33 points in Georgia and Minnesota, they found.But wait–it gets even worse. Another poll published Monday found 63% of voters “did not want Biden to run for a second term.” Data collected by Harvard CAPS and Harris suggested 58% “were open” to supporting an independent presidential candidate in the event of “a contest between President Biden and former President Trump.”Even among Democrat voters, inflation is now the number one issue on voters’ minds, according to a new Yougov/Yahoo poll published Monday which found that not even a majority of Democrats believe Biden is doing enough to address the issue.On Friday the New York Times published comments from Democratic Party insiders indicating abysmal morale ahead of November’s midterm elections. “Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?” one reportedly responded. People are “feeling like it’s time to head for the lifeboats rather than trying to steer the ship,” former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/majority-of-us-voters-would-consider-third-party-if-faced-with-trump-vs-biden-rematch-1095054219.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982595_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_06a0d2281461f3a4fb4802a703d3adf8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us, polls, rating, inflation, gas prices, democrats
Polls Show Support For Biden Plummeting Throughout US As Youth Approval Hits Record Low
Democrat insiders see “doom” on the horizon ahead of midterms and say Biden officials are ‘heading for the lifeboats’ as a wave of high-level resignation began Monday.
Only 41% of Americans 18-29 approve of Joe Biden’s performance as president, a new survey revealed Monday. According to polling
from the Harvard Institute of Politics, President Biden’s approval rating has dropped nearly 20% in just one year, amid skyrocketing living costs and near-record gas prices which pro-Democrat media outlets have unsuccessfully attempted to pin on Russia.
And the bad news for Biden doesn’t stop there. Tracking by Morning Consult Political Intelligence reportedly suggests Biden has a net disapproval rating
in 40 out 50 states–including every single one of the key battleground states on which the Democratic Party’s hopes for maintaining control of Congress depend. In West Virginia, a whopping 74% of respondents disapproved of the US President, and net approval for Biden among independents fell by 38 points in Michigan, and 33 points in Georgia and Minnesota, they found.
But wait–it gets even worse. Another poll published Monday found 63% of voters “did not want Biden to run for a second term
.” Data collected by Harvard CAPS and Harris suggested
58% “were open” to supporting an independent presidential candidate in the event of “a contest between President Biden and former President Trump.”
“I’ve never seen a number this high for an independent run,” the survey’s co-director reportedly told The Hill.
Even among Democrat voters, inflation is now the number one issue on voters’ minds, according to a new Yougov/Yahoo poll published Monday which found that not even a majority of Democrats
believe Biden is doing enough to address the issue.
On Friday the New York Times published comments from Democratic Party insiders indicating
abysmal morale ahead of November’s midterm elections. “Are you calling to ask me about our impending doom?” one reportedly responded. People are “feeling like it’s time to head for the lifeboats rather than trying to steer the ship,” former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs said.
Indeed, citing a desire to ‘spend more time with his family,’ top Biden aide Cedric Richmond announced he’s leaving the administration on Monday–reportedly
in order to move to the private sector. Reuters described Richmond’s departure as the first in a wave of top officials leaving. The “staff shakeup” is likely to include White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and press secretary Jen Psaki as well.