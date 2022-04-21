https://sputniknews.com/20220421/colorado-republican-suing-to-have-phrase-lets-go-brandon-added-to-his-name-on-primary-ballot-1094929308.html

Colorado Republican Suing to Have Phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Added to his Name on Primary Ballot

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden,” and has become a catchphrase among Republicans and conservatives to insult the current president after... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

Republican State Representative Dave Williams from Colorado filed a lawsuit on Monday against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, upset that she would not include the conservative catchphrase as his “nickname.”Williams, who is running in Colorado's 5th congressional district against incumbent Republican Representative Doug Lamborn, is suing to have his name on the June Primary ballot as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams.” Williams’ argues that Colorado law allows candidates to use nicknames.Griswold rejected the request made by Williams, saying “Let’s Go Brandon” is a slogan and not a nickname.Williams is urging Denver District Court to force Griswold’s hand in printing his “nickname” on the primary ballot.The lawsuit also argues that Griswold’s rejection of his request was not justified by Colorado law, and that it was hypocritical of Griswold’s past decision to allow a 2021 school board candidate to include “No Mandates” in his name on the ballot.But Griswold’s office asserted their decision, saying the nickname was not a “good faith use” of Colorado state law.“While Colorado statute does permit the use of nicknames on the ballot, our office does not believe this is a good faith use of that statute and will cause confusion for voters. The Secretary of State’s Office looks forward to defending our practice of ensuring the ballot remains clear and accessible for all Colorado voters,” the Colorado Secretary of State’s office said in a statement.

