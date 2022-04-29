https://sputniknews.com/20220429/no-this-is-not-a-parody-watch-unearthed-tiktok-video-of-bidens-new-head-of-disinformation-bureau-1095155884.html

No, This Is Not a Parody: Watch Unearthed TikTok Video of Biden’s New Head of Disinformation Bureau

Nina Jankowicz, who advised the government of Ukraine on strategic communications, was recently appointed by Biden to police free speech in the United States... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

President Biden’s head of the Disinformation Governance Board has caused social media to erupt in the wake of newly surfaced footage in which she sings about “information laundering” in a fake British accent.The video immediately went viral on Twitter, triggering mockery from confused viewers.“This is who the government is trying to put in charge of regulating YOUR speech,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.Ironically, Jankowicz herself has a record of spreading disinformation online, as she claimed news stories related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings were a “Russian influence op.”The New York Times confirmed the laptop's authenticity following months-long censorship by mainstream US outlets.

