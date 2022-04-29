No, This Is Not a Parody: Watch Unearthed TikTok Video of Biden’s New Head of Disinformation Bureau

https://sputniknews.com/20220429/no-this-is-not-a-parody-watch-unearthed-tiktok-video-of-bidens-new-head-of-disinformation-bureau-1095155884.html
Nina Jankowicz, who advised the government of Ukraine on strategic communications, was recently appointed by Biden to police free speech in the United States... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International
President Biden's head of the Disinformation Governance Board has caused social media to erupt in the wake of newly surfaced footage in which she sings about "information laundering" in a fake British accent.The video immediately went viral on Twitter, triggering mockery from confused viewers."This is who the government is trying to put in charge of regulating YOUR speech," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.Ironically, Jankowicz herself has a record of spreading disinformation online, as she claimed news stories related to Hunter Biden's business dealings were a "Russian influence op."The New York Times confirmed the laptop's authenticity following months-long censorship by mainstream US outlets.
22:42 GMT 29.04.2022 (Updated: 22:50 GMT 29.04.2022)
Nina Jankowicz, who advised the government of Ukraine on strategic communications, was recently appointed by Biden to police free speech in the United States (officially, to “challenge and contradict misinformation about homeland security, with a special concentration on Russia and irregular migration.”)
President Biden’s head of the Disinformation Governance Board has caused social media to erupt in the wake of newly surfaced footage in which she sings about “information laundering” in a fake British accent.
“You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation,” she tweeted, attaching a TikTok video of her singing a revised version of the British magical nanny that included lines about Rudy Giuliani and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video immediately went viral on Twitter, triggering mockery from confused viewers.
“This is who the government is trying to put in charge of regulating YOUR speech,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
“Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do,” OutKick founder Clay Travis commented.
Ironically, Jankowicz herself has a record of spreading disinformation online, as she claimed news stories related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings were a “Russian influence op.”
“Back on the ‘laptop from hell,’ apparently—Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op,” Jankowicz tweeted. “Trump says ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,'”
The New York Times confirmed the laptop's authenticity
following months-long censorship by mainstream US outlets.