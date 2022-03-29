https://sputniknews.com/20220329/network-news-refuses-to-cover-hunter-biden-laptop-even-after-confirmation-from-nyt-1094276573.html

Network News Refuses to Cover Hunter Biden Laptop, Even After Confirmation from NYT

According to a Media Research Center study, it has been 37 weeks – July 12, 2021 – since ABC, NBC or CBS has said the name “Hunter Biden” on their morning or evening shows.Research Director Scott Whitlock analyzed the most popular shows from each network: ABC’s Good Morning America and World News Tonight, CBS Evening News and NBC’s Today show and NBC Nightly News and found no mentions of Hunter Biden on any of the programs since July of last year.The laptop was first revealed weeks before the 2020 election. The New York Post published emails, images and documents from the laptop, obtaining them from then President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani. The laptop had been left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.Contained in the leaked documents were images of Hunter Biden in various states of undress and sobriety. More significant was information related to his time sitting on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a job he was paid $50,000 a month for, and how he used his political connections through his father in his business dealings.The emails revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top energy firm executive and advisor to the Burisma board. Less than a year later, Biden would pressure the Ukrainian government to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into Bruisma, though he was accused of corruption before Biden’s involvement.The lack of coverage after the New York Times confirmed the laptop’s authenticity follows a long censorship and smear campaign by major media outlets and tech giants.Politico ran a story with the headline “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say” though buried deep within that story was the admission, in the letter that the former intelligence officials signed, that they had no evidence of the laptop being Russian disinformation, only that they suspected it was.NPR called the documents “suspect” while explaining that they were holding back coverage. The Guardian’s Siva Vaidhyanathan called the entire story a “third-rate, bungled pile of nonsense” in an op-ed. Glenn Greenwald quit the Intercept and started a substack in response to that outlet refusing to let him cover the story.Meanwhile, Facebook said it was suppressing the story algorithmically and Twitter went as far as preventing users from linking The Post’s story through their public tweets or private DMs. The Post was subsequently locked out of its Twitter account for 16 days. The tech giant claimed the material may have been hacked.Nearly a year and a half after the election, the IRS and FBI are still investigating Hunter Biden for tax issues, and The New York Times admitted last week that the documents are real. Yet most outlets refuse to cover the story in any significant way.A recent Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,000 US voters found that 66% feel that the Hunter Biden laptop story is either “important” or “very important.” Additionally, nearly half of the Rasmussen poll respondents believe Trump would have won if the laptop story was fully reported. The poll findings suggest the media’s lack of critical coverage over Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” may have pushed the election in favor of Joe Biden.Maybe it isn’t Russian interference that should concern American voters as much as the entities influencing the elections right here at home.

