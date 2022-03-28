https://sputniknews.com/20220328/us-prosecutors-reportedly-advance-probe-of-hunter-bidens-foreign-income-1094266641.html

US Prosecutors Reportedly Advance Probe of Hunter Biden's Foreign Income

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US federal tax investigators are moving forward with an investigation into the sources of Hunter Biden's foreign income, including from...

Prosecutors from the US attorney’s office in Delaware are investigating President Joe Biden's son's relationship with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd, the money he received therefrom while serving as a board member in 2014-2019 with a monthly salary of $50,000, and how he used those funds, the report said.Investigators extensively questioned a Biden associate last month, asking about his drug and alcohol use, spending habits and state of mind in 2018, one of these sources said, suggesting prosecutors are studying whether such activity would amount to a defense against a potential criminal tax case.They have also looked into how the payments from Burisma first flowed to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC before going on to Hunter’s accounts, it added.In April 2014, one of the Biden son’s business partners located in Kazakhstan wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca, according to bank statements, the report said.The money came from a Singapore-based company controlled by Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev, the report added, citing a document viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The day after receiving the money, Rosemont Seneca sent the same amount to a New Jersey car dealership to purchase a sports car for Hunter Biden, his former associate said.Prosecutors have questioned several ex-associates of Hunter Biden in order to determine whether he moved funds in a way to obscure his tax liability, the report said. They also expressed interest in his business dealings in China.The report comes after new revelations by Western media about Hunter's activity in Ukraine, citing his 2014 leaked correspondence with Pentagon defense contractor Metabiota. The e-mails, believed to have been recovered from his "laptop from hell", detail how Hunter Biden leveraged his influence as a board member of Burisma to funnel money into pandemic-causing pathogen research in a country neighbouring Russia. The reports emerged shortly after the Russian Defence Ministry shed light on Hunter's links to the US-funded biolabs in eastern Ukraine. According to findings by Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, one company connected to these biolabs was founded by Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

