https://sputniknews.com/20220326/most-americans-believe-the-hunter-biden-laptop-from-hell-story-important-new-poll-reveals-1094213674.html

Most Americans Believe the Hunter Biden 'Laptop From Hell' Story 'Important', New Poll Reveals

Most Americans Believe the Hunter Biden 'Laptop From Hell' Story 'Important', New Poll Reveals

Last week, The New York Times admitted the authenticity of a laptop, allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop. The information... 26.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-26T08:23+0000

2022-03-26T08:23+0000

2022-03-26T08:33+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

donald trump

laptop

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105840/90/1058409066_0:517:6768:4324_1920x0_80_0_0_3e4b5475fca1700236f5263db31ba294.jpg

Almost two-thirds of Americans believe the story of Hunter Biden's laptop is of importance, with some also arguing that POTUS was probably involved in his son's foreign business deals, a new poll has revealed.The survey conducted by the US public opinion company Rasmussen Reports earlier this week showed that of the 1,000 respondents polled by the firm, at least 66% believe the laptop story is important and 48% percent say it is "very important".According to the poll, 31% don't believe the story is important, including 15% who claim that it is "not at all important".The poll also found 65% of respondents believe it is "likely" President Joe Biden was consulted about his son's foreign deals — and potentially even profited from them, something rejected by 28% of those questioned.Additionally, the survey singled out that only 23% of Republicans thought Joe Biden would have been elected president if American media outlets had fully reported the Hunter Biden laptop story instead of ignoring and suppressing it.The survey comes after The New York Times (NYT) reported last week about certain emails examined by prosecutors amid an ongoing federal probe into Hunter Biden's tax affairs.The newspaper noted that those emails were obtained by prosecutors from "a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr Biden in a Delaware repair shop". The NYT stressed that "the email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation". The news outlet previously rejected an earlier story by the New York Post (NYP) on the Biden laptop as "unsubstantiated" and "Russian disinformation".Hunter Biden Laptop StoryThe laptop story originates in a bombshell NYP article from October 2020, which exposed alleged corruption by the former vice president's son and apparent involvement of Joe Biden in Hunter's business deals.The laptop in question, containing a trove of potentially damning documents and described by then-President Donald Trump as "the laptop from hell", was reportedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. The younger Biden recently said that the laptop could have "absolutely" belonged to him, but added that he had never taken it to an IT store and claimed the device was perhaps stolen or hacked by Russian intelligence.In the October 2020 article, the NYP mentioned two alleged emails that Hunter Biden purportedly received from a top official at the Ukrainian company Burisma while he was on the board of the firm.In a May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi purportedly asked Joe Biden's son to "use [his] influence" to politically support the Ukrainian company, while in another email, dated April 2015, Pozharskyi thanked the younger Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden.POTUS has repeatedly denied that he had any knowledge about his son's work and financial gains.Former US Attorney General William Barr claimed after the release of the NYT's article about the authenticity of the emails that Joe Biden "lied to the American people" during a presidential debate when he called the NYP's exposure of Hunter's emails "a Russian plant".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, hunter biden, donald trump, laptop, poll