https://sputniknews.com/20220429/love-this-guy-fans-go-gaga-over-man-utd-roy-keane-mocking-ronaldos-critics-1095148173.html

'Love This Guy': Fans Go Gaga Over Man Utd Roy Keane Mocking Ronaldo's Critics

'Love This Guy': Fans Go Gaga Over Man Utd Roy Keane Mocking Ronaldo's Critics

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been blamed for Man United's poor performances recently, tried to silence his critics with his performance on the pitch. But this... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T15:31+0000

2022-04-29T15:31+0000

2022-04-29T15:31+0000

sport

sport

sport

cristiano ronaldo

manchester united

chelsea fc

chelsea football club

premier league

premier league

english premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094628731_0:0:3033:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_a360c0ea5fb836a7495a4698eddb34d7.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter fans approved of Roy Keane's sarcastic swipe at the Portuguese superstar's critics, saying the Manchester United ace was "such a big problem" for the club.Keane's comment followed Ronaldo's stellar showing against Chelsea in Thursday night's Premier League game. His 60th-minute equaliser saved his side from embarrassment after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford exactly after an hour into the match. It was Ronaldo's 23rd goal for United in all competitions and 17th in the English top flight since his return to the Carrington training ground last summer.Despite that record, many former stars including former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and ex-England skipper Wayne Rooney have been less than impressed — and even blamed Ronaldo for United's disastrous form this season.But Keane, who shares a close bond with Ronaldo having captained the Funchal-born player during his first spell at United from 2003 to 2009, defended his old protégé with a sarcastic dig at the haters."He's such a big problem for Man United, scoring goals week in, week out, it's not good," Ireland's top scorer told Sky Sports after the match.Keane's remark went virol on social media, with one fan stating that nobody was "better than him on TV".Some labelled him a "sarcastic man", but others declared their "love" for Keane.Twitter users claimed that United would have been relegated by now if Ronaldo hadn't come to the rescue.The former English champions are currently sixth in the Premier League table with just three games remaining. Their hopes of a top-four finish are all but over with Arsenal currently occupying the number four spot with 60 points.The Gunners not only have a 5-point lead over United but also have two games in hand.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, chelsea fc, chelsea football club, premier league, premier league, english premier league, premier league, footballer, football, football, wayne rooney, football star, football team, football club, goal, sputnik, performance