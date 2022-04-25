https://sputniknews.com/20220425/cristiano-ronaldo-sets-unique-world-record-against-arsenal-which-global-media-perhaps-missed-1095036918.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Unique World Record Against Arsenal Which Global Media Perhaps Missed

On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal in the Premier League in Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal as he became the first player to accomplish a century of goals in two top flight competitions -- Europe's premier club tournament and at the international stage.Remarkably, CR7 has now scored more than 100 goals in the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League, and for the Portuguese national team. While he's the all-time scorer internationally, having scored 115 goals in 186 appearances for Portugal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also has the most goals (450) for Real Madrid.The 37-year-old ex-Juventus attacker holds the world record for most goals in the Champions League with 140 strikes to his name too.Surprisingly, however, the world's media missed his unique feat and only highlighted that he now has 100 goals in the Premier League. It is quite remarkable for any footballer, even of Ronaldo's calibre, to have 100 or more goals in four different types of competition, something nobody has ever achieved in the past. But somehow, the press didn't take note of his special record and instead focused on him becoming the fourth man in England's top domestic competition to hit 100 goals. The other three names on the list are of United icons - Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes.Like the press, the Funchal-born football star's focus was not on his feat, as he was still mourning the death of his newborn son, who passed away after birth in a Madrid hospital last week.Despite the emotional environment at the Emirates Stadium following Ronaldo's return to action after having missed the earlier match against Liverpool, United failed to lift their game. The hosts won the fixture in convincing fashion and grabbed the crucial fourth spot in the Premier League table ahead of Tottenham, who slipped to fifth. On the other hand, United remain in sixth position, but their chances of a top-four finish are all but over, considering the Red Devils are six and four points behind the Gunners and Tottenham on the Premier League charts. With four more games left, United are unlikely to overtake either Mikel Arteta's side or the Spurs in the Premier League charts. That would be a body blow to Ralf Rangnick's boys, particularly Ronaldo, as United would no longer fight for Champions League next term as only the first four teams in the table qualify for the tournament.

