Biden Associates, Including Obama, ‘Worry’ Trump Could Return to Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

Musk, who has touted himself as a "free speech absolutist" who would revolutionize Twitter’s role in public debates, reached a deal to buy Twitter for around... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

Biden administration officials are expressing concerns that the purchase of Twitter by SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk will entail the comeback of the former Republican President Donald Trump on the platfrom, CNBC reported, citing sources.According to them, the White House is closely monitoring the deal, fearing that the Twitter takeover could spark a surge of disinformation on the platform. This may allegedly harm Democrats' chances in the run-up to the US midterm elections scheduled for this fall, as well as the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.The White House has not ruled out that Musk may allow Trump and a number of Republican politicians associated with him to have their access restored on Twitter, where the former president has been blocked for months. Fears about such a prospect have been expressed by Joe Biden's closest associates, including former President Barack Obama, according to CNBC.However, the New York real estate magnate told Fox News he is not going back to Twitter, where he had 88 million followers before he was banned from the platform, which accused him of spreading false information that was blamed for fueling the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.Musk has repeatedly complained that free speech is restricted on Twitter. He said in a statement after the deal was reached that Twitter is a "digital town square" where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.Musk also said Twitter has tremendous potential to unlock and he intends to enhance the platform with "new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots, and authenticating all humans."

