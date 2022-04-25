https://sputniknews.com/20220425/twitterians-buzzing-after-musk-buys-platform-as-they-doubt-genuine-support-of-free-speech-1095052986.html

Twitterians Buzzing After Musk Buys Platform as They Doubt Genuine Support of Free Speech

Twitterians Buzzing After Musk Buys Platform as They Doubt Genuine Support of Free Speech

Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T23:43+0000

2022-04-25T23:43+0000

2022-04-25T23:51+0000

elon musk

twitter

deal

social media

free speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/54/1078245484_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_e33ffbd5c8e01682fc30fb8aad9f6ccf.jpg

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Elon Musk has stated on Twitter. Musk's latest deal is raising concerns among netizens about whether the billionaire has the right to determine the boundaries of free speech on one of the biggest social media platforms (but has there ever actually been free speech on social media?)"Please don't get sucked into Elon Musk's free speech rant... He is a capitalist, which by nature isn't a bad thing... It's just that he loves capital more than liberty. That's all. This free speech rant by him just reeks of hypocrisy...," Malaysian anchor Ibrahim Sani posted."Twitter has been sold to Elon Musk. Let’s hope he treats it far better than he treats his workers, or the environment, or the animals he’s implanting with neuralink, or the countries he supports coup’ing, or anyone who gets in his way," Lee Camp said.Musk has openly boasted about letting "even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," but evidence suggests he has a mixed record on the issue.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement also expressed concerns about Musk's move.Republicans, Democrats Split on ReactionMeanwhile, US conservatives have applauded the acquisition as a win for free speech.Congressman Jim Jordan in a tweet said "free speech is making a comeback," and attached an article about Musk's buyout. Senator Marsha Blackburn was also encouraged by the announcement.Democrats saw it as another example of why the rich need to be taxed."This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable," Senator Elizabeth Warner tweeted.Before calling for a wealth tax, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said that from 2014-2018, Musk paid an effective tax rate of 3.27% while working families paid 13 percent.Meanwhile, one lawmaker suggested Musk has proven at least one thing today about the wealthy."If they can afford to buy Twitter, they can afford to pay their fair share in taxes," Congresswoman Katherine Clark added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, twitter, deal, social media, free speech