Republicans Call on Elon Musk to Bring Back Donald Trump's Twitter Account
05.04.2022
21:10 GMT 05.04.2022
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Alexandra Kashirina
Frequent Twitter critic and active user Elon Musk earlier became the largest shareholder of the social network after he bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company for $2.9 billion.
Elon Musk was asked by several Republicans and activists to restore the account of former US President Donald Trump on Twitter after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO repeatedly criticized the social media giant for its biased treatment of conservative voices.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted on Monday. “Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!”

TV host and activist Pete Hegseth said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that “Twitter used to be an open field of free thought,” while “now the blue checkmarks like groupthink leftists police that thought and the corporate types at Twitter have been happy to enforce it.”

“They pushed off Donald Trump. They pushed off a lot of conservatives. If he were to open that up, it opens up the conversation in America,” he said, as cited by Mediaite.

British politician and former Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage also joined the calls to “bring Trump back,” tweeting on Tuesday that Musk’s decision to be on the board “is the first step in the right direction.”
CEO of conservative satire website Babylon Bee, whose Twitter account was blocked after an article appeared calling a transgender Biden administration official, Rachel Levine, the “man of the year,” said that there is a possibility that the website’s account could also be unblocked.

“Musk reached out to us before he polled his followers about Twitter’s commitment to free speech,” Babylon Bee’s CEO Seth Dillon Dillon tweeted. “He wanted to confirm that we had, in fact, been suspended. He even mused on that call that he might need to buy Twitter.”

On April 4, the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the tech billionaire became the owner of approximately 73.48 million common shares of Twitter on March 14. This equates to a 9.2 percent stake in the company, with a total value of $2.89 billion. Musk entered the company’s board and his term expires in 2024, with a possible extension.
After the announcement, Twitter’s stock rose by 26 percent to $49.56 on Monday.
Musk, a frequent tweeter with over 80 million followers, has repeatedly questioned Twitter's commitment to free speech and mused about creating his own social network. Last week, he said he was “seriously thinking” about creating a new platform. He also posted a survey in which he asked his followers whether Twitter's management strictly adheres to the principles of free speech. More than 70 percent of responders said “no.”
In October 2021, Donald Trump, who was banned permanently from Twitter last year, also announced the launch of his own social network Truth Social, saying he wants to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech” that “silence opposing voices in America.”
