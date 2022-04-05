https://sputniknews.com/20220405/republicans-call-on-elon-musk-to-bring-back-donald-trumps-twitter-account-1094510986.html

Republicans Call on Elon Musk to Bring Back Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

Republicans Call on Elon Musk to Bring Back Donald Trump's Twitter Account

Frequent Twitter critic and active user Elon Musk earlier became the largest shareholder of the social network after he bought a 9.2 percent stake in the... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

Elon Musk was asked by several Republicans and activists to restore the account of former US President Donald Trump on Twitter after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO repeatedly criticized the social media giant for its biased treatment of conservative voices.TV host and activist Pete Hegseth said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that “Twitter used to be an open field of free thought,” while “now the blue checkmarks like groupthink leftists police that thought and the corporate types at Twitter have been happy to enforce it.”British politician and former Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage also joined the calls to “bring Trump back,” tweeting on Tuesday that Musk’s decision to be on the board “is the first step in the right direction.”CEO of conservative satire website Babylon Bee, whose Twitter account was blocked after an article appeared calling a transgender Biden administration official, Rachel Levine, the “man of the year,” said that there is a possibility that the website’s account could also be unblocked.On April 4, the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the tech billionaire became the owner of approximately 73.48 million common shares of Twitter on March 14. This equates to a 9.2 percent stake in the company, with a total value of $2.89 billion. Musk entered the company’s board and his term expires in 2024, with a possible extension.After the announcement, Twitter’s stock rose by 26 percent to $49.56 on Monday.Musk, a frequent tweeter with over 80 million followers, has repeatedly questioned Twitter's commitment to free speech and mused about creating his own social network. Last week, he said he was “seriously thinking” about creating a new platform. He also posted a survey in which he asked his followers whether Twitter's management strictly adheres to the principles of free speech. More than 70 percent of responders said “no.”In October 2021, Donald Trump, who was banned permanently from Twitter last year, also announced the launch of his own social network Truth Social, saying he wants to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech” that “silence opposing voices in America.”

